Shoppers Swear These Are the Ultimate Crowd-Pleasing Pajamas

Getting ready for bed is a process that we like to revel in — especially in the wintertime. The days are shorter and it’s often too cold to go out at night, so we spend our extra time cozying up at home. When we have nothing but self-care evenings on the calendar, we like to indulge in a luxurious nighttime routine.

After taking a nice long shower or bath, we need the proper pajamas to slip on. Sure, we could wear any old sweats or college tees — but why not go the extra mile and invest in a chic set? Shoppers on Amazon are huge fans of these pajamas from PajamaGram, with many dubbing them their go-to fleece option for the harsh winter months! They claim this pair is the ultimate sleepwear for chilly nights in. Want the scoop? Read on for more!

Get the PajamaGram Soft Fleece Pajama Set for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Each set comes with a long-sleeve top and a pair of coordinating bottoms. The two pieces aren’t identical, but the colors of both garments have similarities which create a comprehensive sleepwear vibe. There are so many different prints to choose from, ranging from stripes, to plaid, to leopard print. There are also a few wintery picks that feature snowflakes if you want to get into the spirit of the season!

Each of the prints is available in two different styles. You can go for regular straight-leg style or choose the jogger pant if you prefer that silhouette. The joggers come equipped with a crewneck top, while the wide-leg pants have a V-neck — so keep that in mind if you have specific sleepwear standards.

Shoppers claim that they have bought this set for themselves and as gifts for friends — with excellent results every time! What you rock to bed is just as important as what you wear during the day — and once you find pajamas that are as soft and comfy as these, you’re guaranteed to make bedtime feel fabulous. Sweet dreams!

