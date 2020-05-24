7 Premium Home Essentials 20% Off at Parachute for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is here and we don’t have a second to waste! We’re obviously sprucing up our wardrobes and skincare routines with designer brands on sale, but we need to aim even higher — we need to spruce up our homes as well! This is the best time of year to grab top-quality home essentials for less that will have you lounging in comfort ASAP!

If you want the best of the best — and who wouldn’t? — there’s no need to look any further than Parachute. The brand’s clean, modern aesthetic makes homes feel like five-star hotels — and the chemical-free fabrics are the definition of luxury. We know we’re stocking up on as much as we can this weekend, because through the end of Memorial Day, the brand is offering 20% off nearly everything! Check out seven of our top picks below in a variety of price ranges to suit your budget!

This Buttery-Soft Duvet Set

If your bed feels like a cloud, you’re doing something right — and that something is this duvet set. It’s made of 100% cotton, and the two-tone effect stands out with its ingenious simplicity. This set is brushed and garment washed for maximal softness, giving it that same cozy effect of “your favorite lived-in T-shirt.”

Get the Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set (originally starting at $259) in three colors starting at just $207 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

These Pillow-Like Slippers

You may not even be able to feel the ground while wearing these quilted terry slippers. That’s how comfortable they are. Shoppers say they are “beyond comfy” and make their feet “feel well-cared for.” That’s why they’re buying more for themselves — and for others as gifts!

Get the Quilted Slippers (originally $39) in two colors for just $31 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

This Plush Bathrobe

You’re going to need a robe to wear with your new slippers, aren’t you? So why not this Turkish cotton one with nearly 1,000 reviews? Shoppers say it’s “heavenly,” and it’s easy to see why. You may even find yourself rushing through your next bath just so you can slip on this robe!

Get the Classic Bathrobe (originally $99) in four colors for just $79 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

This Relaxing Scented Candle

It’s truly amazing how much of a difference a high-quality candle can make in your life. The concrete jar that encases this one is just perfect, and there are even two natural scents to choose from: Salt Water and Dusk!

Get the Scented Candle (originally $49) in two scents for just $39 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

This Hand-Braided Wool Rug

This rug is “like a sweater for your floor,” its thick braided knit cushioning feet and majorly upgrading your living room or bedroom. Shoppers say it’s “exceeded [their] expectations,” which is insane, because our expectations were already so high!

Get the Braided Wool Rug (originally starting at $289) in two colors starting at just $231 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

These Quick-Drying Towels

We use towels every single day of our lives, so why not invest in some super-soft, fast-drying, ultra high-quality ones? These two-tone towels are just gorgeous with their rounded corners, and shoppers just love how they look hanging in their bathrooms. The set includes a variety of sizes, but we can buy individual versions as well!

Get the Two Tone Towel Set (originally $150) in three colors for just $120 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

This Eco-Friendly Mattress

The Mattress. It doesn’t need a more detailed name than that because it fully embodies everything we would ever want in a mattress. It’s comfortable, it’s supportive, it’s infused with New Zealand wool and 100% organic cotton and it may even help with spinal alignment. Shoppers say it has “unmatched luxury and comfort.” We’ve only dreamed of this mattress in the past, but now, with this sale, we’re about to start dreaming on it instead!

Get The Mattress (originally starting at $1,299) in six sizes starting at just $1,039 at Parachute! Sale ends May 25, 2020.

Looking for more? Check out more gift guide picks here and everything else available at Parachute here!

