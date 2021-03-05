Parachute’s New Bath Collection Will Help Turn Your Home Into a Spa

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us don’t have the time or money to frequent luxurious spas, but we all deserve a bit of pampering. Self-care is such a crucial part of life these days, and there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a little spa night. Luckily, there’s no need to travel or shell out big bucks — you can get the full experience from the comfort of your own home.

Give your bathroom a facelift with some help from Parachute’s Soft Rib bath collection! The brand is known for their well-priced takes on essential items, and these pieces will make your home feel like a lavish hotel spa in no time. All that’s left to do is gather all of your favorite face masks and skin treatments, pour yourself a glass of wine or a cup of tea and prepare to enter full relaxation mode. Check out our top picks from the collection below!

This Ultra-Plush Bath Mat

If you don’t have a reliable mat in your bathroom setup, we strongly suggest adding one immediately. This option is stylish, durable and made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton.

Get the Sunset Bath Rug with free shipping for $59, available from Parachute!

These Cozy Slippers

We’re obsessed with slippers, and these may be one of the cuter pairs on the market. The ribbed material and sleek design make for the ultimate in cozy gear.

Get the Soft Rib Slippers with free shipping for $49, available from Parachute!

This Luxe Ribbed Bathrobe

The best part of a fancy spa is lounging in an impossibly comfortable robe, and now you can own one for an affordable price! This robe has the most gorgeous ribbing, and is available in a series of soothing shades.

Get the Soft Rib Robe with free shipping for $109, available from Parachute!

This Amazing Ribbed Towel Set

Hotels and spas are known for their extra fluffy towels, and this set measures up. Right now, you can score two large bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths that you can display in your bathroom and live the full fantasy of having your own personal spa at home.

Get the Soft Rib Towels full set with free shipping for $150, available from Parachute!

