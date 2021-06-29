Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore lace. It’s obviously great for fancy occasions, but we always love working it into less dressed-up looks as well. It’s especially wonderful during the summer, whether it’s part of a cover-up, a top or maybe a long dress!

Paris Hilton recently inspired Us with her own lace dress look as she strolled through downtown Manhattan with sister Nicky Hilton, taking photos with fans. She wore a beautiful white lace dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline. In another context, this dress could’ve looked ultra-fancy and formal, but Paris made it work for a city-chic look with her studded heels and cat-eye sunglasses. We wanted a similar look for ourselves!

Get the Bdcoco V-Neck Floral Lace Maxi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This similar style we found on Amazon happens to be a bestseller with tons of reviews. We were so relieved to find sizes still in stock! Like Hilton’s, this is a white lace dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline, and we can see it working for a variety of occasions.

This dress has a sheer crochet lace layer over a simple white base, going totally sheer for the short sleeves and hem — which both have a soft scalloped trim. Another reason why we love that this dress has sleeves is that it means it’s bra-friendly, so you don’t have to go strapless or even backless!

Get the Bdcoco V-Neck Floral Lace Maxi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Grab a cute straw bag or maybe a wide brim sun hat to turn this dress into a beach vacation essential, or wear it with some open-toe heels for a nice dinner date. This is obviously such a great pick for future brides as well, whether for an engagement shoot, a bridal shower, or, as multiple reviews have done, for wearing to the wedding itself. Add on a flower crown or veil and the right pair of shoes and boom — gorgeous bridal look. Imagine how shocked people will be when you tell them your dress was under $50!

This piece also comes in a wine red, purple, pink and grey, and if you explore the Amazon page, you’ll find even more variations with different types of designs. Go take a look and get your closet ready for an upgrade!

Get the Bdcoco V-Neck Floral Lace Maxi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Bdcoco here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!