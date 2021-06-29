These $15 Belted Shorts Look Super Similar to Jennifer Lopez’s $860 Version

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always going to love a good deal. That’s a given. We all adore saving big on swoon-worthy pieces. It can put a little pep in our step if we know we saved $10 or maybe even $100 on an item that was high up on our wish list. But what about when we get the look we want for over $800 off?

Then it’s seriously party time. Or, as Jennifer Lopez would say, it’s time to “get on the floor.” She’s actually the inspiration behind these major savings we’re about to nab. The multitalented star was recently photographed out in Beverly Hills wearing a scoop-neck white top, a white double-breasted blazer, strappy heeled sandals and a belted pair of Alexander McQueen shorts in khaki. The shorts made the look, but when we saw their $860 price tag, we backed off. It was time to check Amazon!

Get the Fankle Ruffle Belted High-Waisted Shorts for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

It took a few different keywords in our search, but eventually we found the pair we were looking for. These Fankle shorts have the look, they have sizes in stock and they definitely have the right price. Under $20 for the same $860 look? That’s 98% less. Obviously we’re on board!

Like J. Lo’s, these are high-waisted shorts with an attached, matching belt with a rectangular buckle with rounded corners. You get the paper bag waist effect, and the cuffs also come pre-rolled. The color is on point too. We love how these pull-on shorts have a stretchy waistband too, and that it’s pretty much covered up by the belt!

Get the Fankle Ruffle Belted High-Waisted Shorts for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Unlike your typical denim shorts, for example, these shorts keep things easy and trendy with their overall looser fit. They cinch the waist, but they’ll feel comfier around the thigh. We don’t need any compression in our casual clothing! Even though this style is comfier, it’s actually cool because it can be dressed up more easily. J. Lo showed Us one way to do it with her heels and blazer!

You could also try pairing these shorts with a bandeau bra top and pumps for a night out, or with a tucked-in mesh long sleeve top, tights and booties. Feel free to dress them down too, of course, grabbing a crop top and sneakers or a tank and slides for summer. You’ll find plenty of ways to wear them — just grab them while your size is still in stock!

Get the Fankle Ruffle Belted High-Waisted Shorts for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more shorts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!