Embrace Springtime With These 16 Pretty Pastel Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has finally sprung! To fully embrace the sunshine and positive energy, you should be wearing garments that evoke the same happy feelings — that means keeping your little black dresses in the back of your closet and embracing the colors of the season. It’s no secret that pastels rule springtime, and there’s no shortage of cheery hues. Whether you prefer blues, purples, yellows or pinks, we certainly have a design on our list that will make you look and feel your best this spring. Keep reading for our uplifting picks!

Related: Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024 Spring is less than a month away! Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring would arrive early, and so far, that groundhog’s been spot-on. Temperatures are rising, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. Before you know it, we’ll be trading out our snow boots for sandals without shivering! A girl can dream. This new season is […]

Best Sky Blue Dresses

1. Casual Cutie: Want a lounge-worthy dress that feels like pajamas yet is still super stylish? Once you slip on this stretchable, pillowy-soft design from Ouges you may never want to take it off!

2. Affordable Alternative: This Quince smocked dress bears a striking resemblance to the ever-popular Hill House nap dresses — at half the price!

3. Sporty Spice: Active dresses are so much more fun to wear than any old leggings (but they’re just as comfy!). This pretty blue lululemon Court Crush Tennis dress will become your lazy day staple. Plus, it’s a steal!

4. Girlie Touch: This Universal Standard dress combines the airy summer feel of linen with the coquettish bow trend. It’s ideal for spring and summer weather alike and goes all the way up to a size 4XL.

Best Lavender Dresses

5. Perfect for Easter: Whether you plan on going to a church service or are hosting Easter brunch, this flowy Venus shirt dress is appropriate for both.

6. Florals for Spring: Wholeheartedly embrace the season by wearing this uplifting lavender dress that’s covered in sequined flower beading.

7. Closet Staple: A simple silky slip dress is a must-have in every wardrobe — just ask any stylist! For an uplifting spring pick, opt for this one from bebe, which comes in a mood-boosting lavender hue.

8. Plaid for Spring? Florals may be a mainstay for the season, but it’s always a good idea to switch things up. I suggest incorporating plaid — the pattern looks lovely in pastels, and this one-shoulder sundress is a prime example!

Best Butter Yellow Dresses

9. Springtime Princess: With the romantic off-the-shoulder neckline and fit-and-flare silhouette, you’ll look like royalty in this Astr the Label dress. All you need is a flower crown to complete the outfit!

10. Fit for a Queen: A little sassy and a little sophisticated, I could see Jackie O wearing this tweed J.Crew midi!

11. A Must-Have: If you’ve never been a fan of yellow, one glance at this whimsical ruffled masterpiece will quickly change your mind.

12. Major Deal: If you’ve had your sights set on owning a Ganni dress, you’re in luck — this pretty yellow midi is currently over 50% off!

Best Baby Pink Dresses

13. Wedding Guest Ready: If you have some weddings on your calendar this season, this blush wrap dress from Reformation was essentially made for airy springtime ceremonies.

14. Amazon’s Choice! Shoppers can’t get enough of this sweet flowy midi dress. The puff sleeves and ruffles make it ideal for any girly girl.

15. Ballerina! If you’ve ever wanted to re-wear the adorable ballerina costumes you had as a child, this pretty dress is essentially the adult version!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Spring Gala: Wow everyone at a formal event when you step in rocking this 1.State chiffon ruffle dress!