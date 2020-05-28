Ditch the Ear Loops and Stay Sweat-Free With This Cooling Face Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Already feeling tired of slinging that mask around your ears? It’s okay to admit it. You don’t have to pretend something is comfortable when it isn’t. We commend you for wearing it anyway, but we want to offer more than just our plaudits. We want to offer you a solution!

What if you could get that same amount of protective coverage (if not more) from a mask that has no ear loops at all? And no, you won’t have to hold it up with your hands the whole time or grab any rubber bands or clips. It’s time to start taking a look at neck gaiters. The ultra-versatile style is majorly coming into handy now that fabric masks are in such high demand, and these cooling ones from Amazon prove exactly why!

Get the Peabownn Cooling -5 Degree Summer Neck Gaiter for just $14 at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 2, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

To use this neck gaiter as a mask, simply pull it up so it’s covering your nose, and therefore protecting your mouth and neck as well. It’s made of a super soft and stretchy material, so it will stay up on its own — no ear loops required! This mask isn’t done impressing you there though.

The outside of this mask is made to shield from the sun’s damaging UV rays, while the inner material is made to cool you in the heat. It may literally cool you down by five degrees, or even up to nine degrees! That’s on top of it being breathable and moisture-wicking!

This reusable face mask is currently available in four colors, and the fun patterns are made to maintain their vibrancy even after multiple washes. No pilling here either!

While its primary use is probably going to be as a face shield right now, this gaiter can be worn many different ways. Try it as a balaclava, beanie, wristband, helmet liner, bandana, scarf, headband, dust screen or hairband — the list goes on! It’s going to become the first thing you grab whenever you’re heading out this summer, rather than the thing you grab last because you forgot about it. You won’t only need it to leave the house — you won’t want to leave the house without it!

