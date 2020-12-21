This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Is Made for Cozy Winter Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Breaking news: It’s all about sweaters in the winter. Okay, so you already knew that — but it bears repeating. We’ve been wearing our favorite knits nonstop lately, and we can’t get enough of them! The only problem? We simply don’t have enough, which is why we’re currently shopping for more to add to our cold-weather collection.

Our latest find is this simple V-neck sweater from Peacameo. It has Us completely smitten — and we love how it can be worn in so many different ways!

Get the Peacameo Women’s Oversized Pullover Sweater for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This V-neck sweater is loose and comfortable, which is ideal for the cozy winter season. The neckline is incredibly relaxed, which means it can be worn off-the-shoulder for a super flattering look. This sweater is long enough to rock with leggings if you’re in full couch potato mode, but it will look instantly elevated when worn with jeans or skirts.

The knit that this sweater is made from is ultra-thick, which shoppers say is optimal for staying warm at all times. They also note that it’s seriously soft, which is a key factor in our purchasing process. No garment is worse than an itchy sweater, but that’s no problem here!

Right now, this sweater is available in three colors — all of which will suit your style. It’s up for grabs in black, white and a dusty rose shade. You truly can’t go wrong here — any outfit will benefit from this neutral color palette.

While reviewers note that the sweater is true to size, you may consider ordering up if you’re in the market for a particularly oversized vibe. The choice is yours! Sure, this top may never be office attire, but it can certainly be dressed up for a casual outing with friends — and it will be amazing layered over your favorite tee and comfy sweaters. In other words, we may have found perfection!

