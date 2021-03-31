Save 42% With Peace Out’s Brand New Acne-Fighting Skincare Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you sick of hearing about acne yet? We know we are — but only in certain contexts. We obviously want to talk about our acne in general and stay informed of ways to keep our skin healthy, but we’re sick of the unrealistic “spotless skin” expectations and the false promises many brands make.

Peace Out, however, is all about real skin and building a “positive skin community.” To celebrate the launch of its new Acne Champs set, the brand interviewed people ages 17 to 30 (including founder Enrico Frezza), across all demographics, genders and sexualities about their journey with acne and what being an #AcneChamp means to them. At its core, being an #AcneChamp means being inclusive of all skin types and empowering and inspiring others with real stories and real results!

Get the Acne Champs set ($43 value) for just $25 at Peace Out! You save 42%!

This set comes with 10 Acne Dots, a mini Acne Serum and a mini Cleansing Blemish Balm — three faves from the brand for keeping blemishes at bay. Every product is clean, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Add them into your current routine or start anew with a minimal routine when this set arrives on your doorstep!

The cleansing balm may help you wash away excess oil and acne-causing impurities without drying out skin, exfoliating dead skin cells away without stripping your natural moisture barrier. You can follow up with the serum to treat skin all over and specifically target individual blemishes with the healing dots overnight!

The products in this set are packed with skin-favorite ingredients. They all contain salicylic acid, which may penetrate pores to stop acne at the root and prevent new pimples from forming. You’ll also find niacinamide in this set, a huge ingredient in beauty right now, to even out your complexion. Add in the hydrating hyaluronic acid, the soothing aloe leaf extract, numerous vitamins, ceramides and amino acids, and you can see why this set is seriously making waves!

This set is for any skin type, whether you have dry, oily, normal or combination skin. Many of us deal with acne — and some of us have started to struggle with it again now that maskne is a factor — and this set is here to help. It’s wonderfully affordable, and the value grows and grows once you realize how highly-rated each product is individually. Together, they’re basically an unstoppable powerhouse. There’s a reason you’ve probably been seeing Peace Out all over your favorite beauty influencers’ Instagram pages — and why you’re about to see it all over your skincare shelves!

