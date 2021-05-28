Painful Acne? These Healing Dots Can Help You Stop Pimple-Popping for Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As satisfying as popping a whitehead is, when you literally take matters into your own hands, it can do more harm than good. We understand the need to get rid of a pimple fast, but you don’t have to squeeze it out to take care of the problem.

Enter Peace Out’s acne dots. They’re an easy-to-use product that you leave on overnight. In the morning, you may wake up with your pimple visibly reduced — or even gone altogether! These patches might be the answer to stop irresponsible pimple-popping for good.

Get the Peace Out Acne Dots for just $19, available from Peace Out Skincare!

These small, circular patches serve as targeted treatment for your most problematic pimples. You can wear them during the day if you want, but we recommend nighttime use in order to receive the full benefits and get the best results.

If you have a noticeable whitehead that you want to get rid of, this patch can help extract the zit from the skin while soothing it in order to prevent future redness. When you pop a pimple yourself, you’re creating a tear in the skin that might seem small — but the damage could be serious if you don’t extract it properly. You can go to a professional to get an extraction treatment if you want a deep clean, but doing it yourself likely isn’t a smart idea. That pimple-popping could lead to more substantial inflammation, infection and potential acne scarring that’s far harder to banish than the pimple itself.

These patches don’t tear or harm the skin like popping a pimple yourself can. In fact, they’re actually designed to create the least amount of impact as possible! In just six hours, 91% of participants in a clinical trial claim their pimple noticeably diminished, and the patches actually helped to heal the blemish they were trying to tackle.

Instead of succumbing to the urge of demolishing a pimple that isn’t quite ready to pop, give these acne dots a try! It’s a much healthier habit to try and adopt, and your complexion will thank you. There’s a reason why Peace Out Skincare is one of the most popular brands around right now!

