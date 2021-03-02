Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve tried so many acne treatments in our lives. We’ve suffered through Proactiv stripping our skin, we’ve overloaded our face with benzoyl peroxide gel and we’ve even tried some sketchy DIY solutions like toothpaste and eye drops. Of course, we’ve also tried some great products from trusted brands…that just didn’t work.

Maybe those products didn’t really stand a chance though. Not because of you or your skin in general, but because they had a hard time actually reaching your pores and demonstrating their full efficacy. That’s why having a great cleanser is super, super important. First, you need to wash away dirt, makeup and SPF fully, and second, you need the skin to be ready for those follow-up treatments. If you’re dealing with oily, acne-prone skin, then this brand new Peace Out Blemish Balm is exactly the type of product we’re talking about!

If you’ve only tried foamy, water-based cleansers or milky cleansers, a balm like this could change your life (especially if you’ve been wanting to try out double-cleansing). It just launched, and considering the success of Peace Out’s acne dots and serum, we knew we had to check this one out. It combines physical and chemical exfoliation for ultra-clean skin, aiming to refine texture, minimize the appearance of pores and keep blemishes at bay!

For a physical exfoliant, this balm has biodegradable cellulose beads, while everyone’s favorite acne-fighter, salicylic acid, covers the chemical side of things. You also have ceramides to keep skin from feeling stripped, plus other favorites like niacinamide to even out your complexion and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe. There’s an eight amino acid complex as well, aiming to enhance the skin’s moisture barrier!

This balm is cruelty-free, non-irritating, gluten-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free — exactly the type of clean skincare we expect from Peace Out. Consumer study results have shown some seriously impressive results too. After one week, 89% of users noticed improved skin texture while 95% said the product left them with clean, balanced skin!

You can use this cleansing balm either at morning or at night. It was formulated to be gentle enough for daily use, even with its exfoliants. Just scoop a little out of the jar and warm it between your palms before massaging it over your face and neck in circular motions. Don’t rush through it; enjoy the process. It’s recommended that you massage at least 30 to 60 seconds for “maximum clarifying, refining and nourishing benefits.” Then you can rinse, pat dry (don’t rub!) and follow up with the rest of your skincare routine, making sure to finish up with a moisturizer or sleeping mask. Make sure to feel how soft your skin is too while your hands are still clean!

