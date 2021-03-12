Help Heal Stubborn Acne With This All-in-1 Blemish Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Acne is one of the most stubborn skin issues we regularly deal with, and it can be extremely hard to find products that actually help make blemishes go away. We can’t always stop a pimple from popping up, but we want to find the right skincare that may help heal acne faster.

The process is all about trial and error — you may have to go through a handful of different products until you finally find what works for your skin. One of the worst aspects of this journey is the money you can potentially waste in search of your perfect regimen. That’s why we’re loving this super affordable set from Peace Out!

Get the Clear Skin Squad for just $25, available from Peace Out!

This set comes with some of the best acne products Peace Out has to offer, and you can try out all three of them for just $25! First up are Peace Out’s signature Acne Healing Dots. These little stickers are packed with an acne-fighting formula, and all you have to do is pop them on over any blemish on your face. It’s recommended that you wear them overnight, and when you wake up, you may see the pimple appear significantly smaller — or gone altogether!

Next, you’ll receive a small bottle of their Acne Serum, which may help treat and heal blemishes on your face. You can wear this underneath makeup or use it overnight, just as you would with the acne dots. This serum is also great to use on larger portions of your skin that are prone to acne, as opposed to targeting a single blemish.

Get the Clear Skin Squad for just $25, available from Peace Out!

And the last product that you’ll receive in this set is Peace Out Pores, which can help you get rid of blackheads on the nose or forehead. You score one perforated strip that fits over the contours of the nose, and a second strip that you can use wherever you’d like. A lot of our blackheads pop up on the more oily parts of our face, which tend to be in the forehead and chin regions. This second strip is ideal to use on either one of those two spots!

This is a great set to pick up if you’re frustrated with your current skincare routine. You’re not committing to the full-sized products, so buying the kit isn’t the equivalent of potentially throwing money away. Of course, if something in the set does work for you, you can return and pick up the larger versions!

See it: Get the Clear Skin Squad for just $25, available from Peace Out!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more amazing skincare products available from Peace Out!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!