Peace Out Just Upgraded Their Bestselling ‘Wrinkle Eraser’ Retinol Stick

Retinol has been the hot topic in skincare for quite some time. Now that it’s established, some of Us are likely wondering how this wrinkle-fighting ingredient can be reinvented into new products. The overall purpose may be similar, but retinol is far more dynamic than you may realize.

It’s true that you’re not going to change the molecular makeup of retinol, but you can certainly use it in different ways and at various strengths. Even products that have been proven to work wonders can receive upgrades and churn out even better results in the process! Case-in-point: Peace Out’s seriously popular Retinol Face Stick! They just improved their already-effective formula to make this “wrinkle eraser” produce game-changing outcomes for a slew of shoppers.

This face stick has been a bestseller and favorite of skincare lovers for numerous reasons, but the impressive daily results are its main selling point. This new formulation is powered by Peace Out’s 3% Encapsulated Retinol Blend which “softens the look of wrinkles” and helps to create a more even skin texture. It also includes pumpkin and papaya enzymes, which may help shrink the appearance of pores to make your skin look naturally flawless — even without makeup. This product quite literally looks like an eraser, and apparently, it works like one too!

This product is both a serum and moisturizer all in one, plus it also offers brightening benefits. If you look super closely, you’ll notice that the creamy formula is packed with ultra-fine shimmer. Say hello to a luminous complexion that glows! This feature is especially effective if you’re targeting fine lines or wrinkles around the eye area — just be sure to not get too close, as the skin is especially sensitive.

You can use this stick all over the face and neck areas. Here’s what you have to do: At night, after cleansing the skin and moisturizing, apply the product sparingly — and you’re good to go. Peace Out mentions that it’s important to use an SPF the following morning to prevent potential sun damage, as retinol can make your skin more prone to rays.

Many shoppers say that this is the best retinol product on the market. Not only is it effective, it reportedly feels smooth on the skin. Other retinol products tend to be a bit more oily, but this formulation is creamy and sinks naturally into the skin. It’s incredibly easy to use, and you may see visible results in as little as two weeks. Now that’s what we call magic!

