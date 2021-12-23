Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wonder how some people manage to maintain an all-day glow? When we first apply our skincare and makeup, we’re loving the radiance, but the next time we come across a mirror in the real world, we realize all of that glow is gone. We can only pile so much highlighter onto our face to replace it. Plus, we’d like to glow even on our minimal makeup days!

Getting that highly-coveted glow doesn’t have to mean super expensive trips to the dermatologist or esthetician. It doesn’t have to mean shelling out $500 on famous creams or skincare tools. It doesn’t have to mean reapplying your moisturizer 80 times a day. It might just take a single, $7 Amazon purchase!

Get the Jason Vitamin E Skin Oil now starting at just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

One person whose skin only seems to glow more with time is Molly Sims. The supermodel and former contributor on The View has had enviable skin for decades! But what is the secret? Luckily, a couple of years ago, makeup artist Nicole Bryl revealed the product that makes Sims’ skin light up from within:

“I mix a few drops of Jason Vitamin E Pure Beauty Oil into liquid foundation, then apply. This natural antioxidant helps to moisturize, regenerate and nourish skin, giving her skin a silky smooth glow.”

The best part? This skincare oil is marked down to start at just $7 at Amazon right now — and it’s even on Prime, so any members can receive free shipping!

This oil is made to condition dry, irritated skin. It contains antioxidant-rich vitamin E and a blend of five skin-softening essential oils: almond, apricot, avocado, sunflower and wheat germ. It can be used all over the body, or just to target dry patches, as well as mixed with your hand or body lotion. Obviously though, people aren’t stopping there!

Because of its safe, gentle ingredients, many are using this oil on their face, like Sims, or even their scalp and hair. It’s free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrolatum, GMOs and artificial colors, so there’s less to worry about when you’re smoothing it all over your skin. It’s even cruelty-free!

Feel free to apply this oil whenever you feel like you need an extra moisture boost — especially in the winter. And make sure to grab a bottle while the price is so low!

