21 Perfect Brunch Outfits for Posing With Your Mimosas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brunch season is in full swing and we are in heaven. We’re making reservations left and right and always making sure the word “bottomless” pops up on the menu. As for our outfits though, bottomless isn’t quite the look we’re going for. We want full-on adorable brunch looks and you know we’re making our friends take cute photos of us every time. We’ll reciprocate, of course!

If you’re looking for some chic outfits to wear to brunch and beyond, we’ve got you. We’ve picked out 21 of our faves to get your look started. Just add shoes!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Puff sleeves, shirred fabric and a square neckline? This LIUMILAC dress is after our own heart!

2. We Also Love: This Reformation Marlowe dress is short, sweet and floral for an easy look that will stun every time!

3. We Can’t Forget: This KIRUNDO dress is super charming and pretty, and we love that it won’t show our bloat after we stuff ourselves with waffles!

4. Bonus: Take things off the shoulder and keep tan lines at bay with this BerryGo dress!

Midi Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This BTFBM wrap dress has cute fluttery sleeves and a snap button at the chest so you can get the perfect fit!

6. We Also Love: This PRETTYGARDEN dress has a dainty leopard print and tiers at the skirt, in addition to puff sleeves, for a majorly fashionable design!

7. We Can’t Forget: Go designer with this stunning blue, silky satin Diane von Furstenberg dress!

8. Bonus: The floral and botanical print on this Angashion dress is so pretty, and we love the buttons down the front!

Rompers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re so enamored with the casual-cool yet majorly stylish look of this relaxed Ivay romper and its tie at the waist!

10. We Also Love: The ultra-soft material of this BP. romper from Nordstrom makes it such a great pick for early mornings when you just want to take things easy but still look like a star!

11. We Can’t Forget: We’re all about the tie-strap trend right now, and this Jeanewpole1 romper does it impeccably!

12. Bonus: This REORIA romper is simple and sweet, so you can do it big when it comes to jewelry and accessories!

13. One More: When it’s warm outside, you know you need some sunflowers in your wardrobe. Check out this MakeMeChic romper!

Jumpsuits

14. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-dye BUENOS NINOS jumpsuit is wonderfully flowy, but it would also look super cute belted at the waist!

15. We Also Love: This Everlane jumpsuit has such a lovely little ruffle trim at the neckline and keeps things ultra lightweight with its thin cotton fabric!

16. We Can’t Forget: This soft and relaxed Loving People jumpsuit would be super cute over a bandeau or lace bralette!

17. Bonus: Want something more fitted? We know we’re all about the unitard trend right now, especially with pieces like this Amilia jumpsuit!

Two-Piece Sets

18. Our Absolute Favorite: This SweatyRocks set has a surplice top, flowy shorts and not one but two bow accents!

19. We Also Love: This top and skirt Angashion set is simply sweet to Us!

20. We Can’t Forget: This top and skirt Floerns set has festival vibes. We can totally see it with a wide brim sun hat!

21. Bonus: This Free People bra top and pants set looks so comfy, we’d never want to take it off!

