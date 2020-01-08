Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

New Year’s resolutions are two-fold. Sure, they’re easy to make — but definitely way harder to maintain. The most difficult ones to keep up with are often resolutions that have to do with diet, exercise and overall wellness. Most of the time we start off strong, and then end up falling by the wayside. We think everyone can relate to that!

But there are new ways to commit to getting healthier in the new year that don’t involve much effort at all. For starters, you can implement a vitamin and supplement regimen into your daily routine. You’ve likely been hearing about this a lot over the last few years. Sure, it may seem overwhelming at first, but Persona is here to help you navigate figuring out which ones are best for you!

Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: Take 50% off your first month at Persona right now!

Persona is a company that personalizes your daily supplement intake experience in order to help you be the healthiest that you can be. You start by taking a five-minute assessment that provides all of the necessary information that can better inform what type of supplements you need to be consuming. Questions about your daily lifestyle habits, family health history and personal ailments are all necessary so that you can have the best supplement combination possible.

Once you complete the evaluation, Persona will give you their recommendations for which supplements you should be taking on a daily basis, and the exact reason why each supplement was included in your report. All of the recommendations are doctor-approved and are in line and up-to-date with all of the latest nutritional research, according to Persona’s nutritionists and the Medical Advisory Board.

Your evaluation is provided to you 100% free of charge, after which the company gives you the option to purchase all of the supplements that they’ve suggested directly through their site. Persona will provide you with a 28-day supply of each vitamin, mineral and supplement and they will deliver them to you in neatly organized packets, which makes taking your daily supply a breeze. This is also extra helpful for anyone who travels a lot. No more wasted time fumbling with big pill bottles and taking up precious suitcase space! And for a limited time you can get your first Persona purchase for 50% off the original price, which is an amazing treat!

The idea behind Persona’s mission is that they want to make better health accessible and affordable. Not everyone can shell out the big bucks for a nutritionist to consult with about their daily supplemental needs, and it can be expensive to pick up all of the ones that you need individually. By consolidating both consultation services and creating individualized packets, Persona gives you all of the tools to make you life healthier and happier — all in one place!

