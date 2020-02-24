This Instant Wrinkle Fix May Leave Your Skin Smooth All Day Long (41% Off)

Our vanity is totally stocked up with long-term skin solutions. Toners, serums, oils, masks — we’re set when it comes to aging in the future. But what about the aging that’s already taken effect on our skin? What if we have an event coming up and our treatments just aren’t going to work in time?

Sometimes, a temporary fix is just the thing we need. Don’t look down on the word “temporary,” because it’s the only thing that can possibly take your face from deep lines to looking fine in under five minutes. Plus, when you can use that fix every day? It’s hardly even temporary at that point. It’s a life-long savior!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener (originally $48) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

A top-rated Peter Thomas Roth skincare product for over 40% off? We’re swooning over this deal. This tightener has over 600 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers say it shaves 20 years off their face in practically an instant. They say it works like a charm, or like magic even, and is easily the best temporary wrinkle fix they’ve tried. They’re ditching painful Botox treatments as well as their concealers, calling this tightener a miracle for under-eye bags. Most important of all? It makes them feel good about themselves!

This face tightener is known as “the ultimate quick fix,” able to firm and smooth skin in minutes, rewinding the clock and leaving you looking as youthful as ever all day long. It targets pretty much every aging insecurity we can think of. Don’t love your forehead creases, 11 lines, crow’s feet, enlarged pores or laugh lines? This product may just stretch them all away!

Another thing we love about this product is that while it’s a temporary fix, it actually does have long-term benefits too. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E, as well as pro vitamin B5 to nourish skin!

Using this face tightener is simple. Start off by cleansing skin and patting it dry. Then, shake the tube up and apply a very thin layer to your face — seriously, you only need a little. Keep your face expressionless for three to seven minutes, until everything feels dry. Then all you need to do is take a damp cloth, cotton swab or even your fingertips and pat away any white residue. Voila! Agelessness!

