This Treatment Has Gone Viral on TikTok and May Get Rid of Crow’s Feet

Our biggest issue when it comes to skincare products? Being impatient. Here’s the thing, though: It’s not fair to judge a product when we don’t see enough of a significant result immediately — but naturally, we would rather encounter improvements sooner rather than later!

That’s clearly not the case with most skin treatments, but it may be possible with this eye cream from Peter Thomas Roth. It promises to tighten up the eye area, which is notorious for displaying fine lines and wrinkles — in fact, it display improvements in a matter of minutes. It’s been proven courtesy of a viral TikTok that made waves last year!

While many treatments aim to provide long-term results, this tightener from Peter Thomas Roth is more of an instant fix. It works within minutes, and you’ll be able to score a temporary smoothing result right on the spot. The firm-a-tite complex makes the skin temporarily look tighter, which can in turn make signs of aging far less visible — which is particularly beneficial for those of Us who struggle with the eye area.

In terms of process, all you have to do is use this cream on freshly cleansed and dry skin. Simply use a tiny amount of the product and apply it upwards — starting from underneath the corner of the eye. Let it soak in for about five minutes or more, and then you can follow with your regular skincare routine. As it’s known for instant results, this is used best as a daytime treatment. Plus, it can help with puffiness too, so even if you don’t see wrinkles just yet, you can still get a ton of use from this product. Shoppers call this stuff “amazing,” and considering the success of the verified testimonials, we’re completely on board with giving it a shot!

