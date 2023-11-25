Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brushing your teeth just got a major upgrade, and it’s time you joined the pearly white party.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up an electric toothbrush, we get it. After all, can it really be much that better than the manual version many of Us have been relying on for decades? And is it worth the investment? Well, according to science, it actually is!

A Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush is the number one dentist recommended electric toothbrush for a slew of reasons. It can remove up to seven times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, change intensity levels to protect teeth and gums, sense pressure and more. In other words, it’s customized to suit your individual needs!

As just one example, pressure sensors flash red if you’re putting too much pressure on your gums, which can eventually lead to gum recession. The bristles gently pulse water between your teeth, cleaning them without causing damage to gums or enamel.

If simply switching to a Sonicare 4100 toothbrush means one less cavity and prolonged mouth health, we’re sold! Read on to learn more about this revolutionary toothbrush — currently on sale as part of Amazon’s stellar Cyber deals.

The 4100 model includes a C2 Optimal Plaque Control brush head designed to reach those easy-to-miss spots. It also comes complete with built-in timers. Meanwhile, the QuadPacer and SmarTimer ensure you’re brushing for at least two minutes and spend the optimal amount of time on each section. Small “beeps” keep you on track!

As this a rechargeable brush, you don’t need to spend on disposable batteries. Once fully charged, the brush lasts for 14 days before needing a reboot. Yes, 14 days — that’s a time commitment we can all comfortable make! Also included with the toothbrush is the USB charger, which powers it up.

If you aren’t sold yet, don’t just take our word for it. Over 20,000 savvy shoppers have given this toothbrush 5-reviews on Amazon, with some calling it an “essential upgrade for dental care enthusiasts” and “the best investment you can make for yourself.” Others say it makes teeth feel dentist-level clean after every use.

Okay, we’re ready to take our smiles to the next level — all thanks to Philips Sonicare!

See it: Get the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

