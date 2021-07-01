This Teeth Whitening Kit Could Lead to Professional Results at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We brush our teeth. We use mouthwash. We floss — or at least we’re always trying to floss more often. But still, even with these daily routines, we don’t have those sparkling white smiles we’ve always wanted. We know our diet could be majorly staining our teeth, but what are we supposed to do — not eat anything we like?

Coffee, tea, red wine, soda, fruit juices, tomato sauces, balsamic vinegar, berries and candy are just some of the top foods and drinks that can keep your teeth from shining the way you wish they would — see more at Hospitality Dental. Pretty hard to avoid, right? Well, maybe you don’t have to. You might just need a powerful teeth whitener — one you can use at home that won’t cost hundreds of dollars!

Get the Philips NiteWhite Excel 3 ACP Z 22% Teeth Whitening 3pk Kit for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

We use whitening toothpastes and we’ve tried other at-home treatments in the past, but they haven’t really been cutting it. We know that visiting the dentist could mean faster, more noticeable results, but the price is just a little extreme. That’s why these Philips treatments caught our eye. They have so many fantastic reviews, and the cost is perfectly in budget!

This whitening solution is “the first whitener to combine patented calcium phosphate technology with the proven effectiveness of potassium nitrate to naturally fill microscopic tooth surface defects, smooth the enamel and increase surface gloss.” It’s minty-fresh too!

Each NiteWhite kit comes with three syringe-style tubes. Don’t worry — they last more than three days! You’ll get plenty of uses out of the amount. You’ll want to wear the formula on your teeth overnight or for two to four hours during the day. Doing this may deliver optimal results in only two weeks, so if it’s crunch time for an event, this is a great choice.

It’s important to note that you will need trays to put the whitening gel in. If this isn’t your first rodeo, you may already have one ready to go. It’s recommended that you get custom trays from your dentist, though some shoppers have done a little D.I.Y. shaping on their mouth guards to get a custom fit. Some put in right in their Invisalign trays too. Remember, asking your dentist never hurts!

