Psst! One of Our Favorite Beauty Brands Has Mega Markdowns at Walmart

When it comes to beauty, here’s our philosophy: We love philosophy!

We have our products that solely fit our needs to follow the trends, but the products we constantly have on standby always focus the bigger picture in our personal wellness. Since philosophy products are designed with a little bit of extra love for our overall well beings, it’s not shocking they’ve become our go-to.

The products are simple, backed by science and have some of the most memorable scents. But they also have a cult-like following. It’s no wonder, too, since the brand has countless awards under its belt, including the maker of “America’s #1 Facial Cleanser!” That’s no small feat!

But we have a secret for you! Some of the bestselling philosophy products are available at Walmart with marked down prices! Here are a few of our favorites, including that ultra-popular facial cleanser!

The best facial cleanser, according to America

It’s rare that those with dry, oily or combination skin can use the same facial cleanser in their daily regimen, but this one is truly loved by all! The philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step facial cleanser works for all types of skin to deep clean pores, remove built-up makeup and help soften skin. This multitasking is why the formula, which includes 12 essential oils and other added goodness, has won so many awards and earned the title of “the #1 facial cleanser in America.” Walmart shoppers agree, giving it a near-five-star rating, too!

See It: Grab Purity by philosophy, Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser marked down from $24, now just $18 at Walmart!

A moisturizer to give hope

We’re about to get technical here with some statistics: 94 percent of users of philosophy’s Renewed Hope in a Jar Moisturizer saw an improvement in their skin’s hydration. Nearly 80 percent saw a reduction in pore size in just two months. Almost 80 percent also reported fine lines appearing reduced. So it’s not surprising that over 90% of users would recommend this product to a friend. This lightweight formula is just that good when giving skin that extra glow. Walmart shoppers agree, including one who has used this for 15 years and was so happy to find it at their favorite retailer.

See It: Grab the philosophy Renewed Hope In a Jar Dry Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer For Dry Skin marked down from $39, now $30 at Walmart!

An anti-aging miracle worker moisturizer

A product that calls itself a miracle worker needs the chops to back it up and the philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker Age Resetting Nighttime Moisturizer has them! This powerhouse product promises a brighter and healthier-looking complexion in just one week. Over time, it can also help minimize fine lines thanks to a wrinkle-fighting formula of peptides, hyaluronic acid, indian gentian extract and potent forms of vitamin C. Walmart shoppers of all ages called it their go-to night cream and also noted what a “miracle” it really is.

See It: Grab the philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker Age Resetting Nighttime Moisturizer marked down from $68, now $42 at Walmart!

A heavy-duty serum that is somehow lightweight

We give props to this product just because of its clever name, but it’s so much more than that! The philosophy When Hope is Not Enough Facial Firming Serum is an award-winner known for its ability to help hydrate while revitalizing complexions that appear dull. As an added bonus, it can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles too. It also reminds us on the packaging: “May we grow beautiful as we grow wise.” This lightweight formula clearly delivers some wisdom, too. Walmart shoppers praise it as the best serum out there and one reviewer said they tricked others into believing they were younger. That’s good enough for us!

See It: Grab the philosophy When Hope is Not Enough Facial Firming Serum marked down from $45, now $36 at Walmart!

A 3-in-1 that multitasks with grace

Whenever we can multitask, we are totally on board. The philosophy Pure Grace Shampoo, Bath and Shower Gel is a three-in-one product but the formula treats all every part equally. The scent is what gets most shoppers addicted (it’s an oh-so-fresh mixture of water lily, leafy greens and frosted musk) but it also has the ability to cleanse and condition the skin and hair in a gentle way. Just like it can do three things at once, it’s also recommended for those with dry, oily or combination skin. Walmart shoppers can’t get enough of this, particularly noting the scent is what has them hooked, too. Others said it gives the softest clean without any added greasiness and helps to start the day off right.

See It: Grab the philosophy Pure Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel marked down from $26, now just $17 at Walmart! Check out even more philosophy products available at Walmart, too!

