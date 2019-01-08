Every closet needs a ton of jeans for mixing and matching all year-round. From skinny jeans for easily tucking into our winter boots to wide-legged hip huggers to help Us pull off a chic ’70s-inspired look, there are so many must-have styles we love to keep in rotation. We’re always on the hunt for more jeans that are affordable, comfortable and incredibly stylish. Walmart is one of our go-to spots for the best denim picks at really great prices — and we mean really great. Along with its house brands, the retailer carries iconic denim labels including Gloria Vanderbilt, Lee, Wrangler, Jordache and Levi Strauss & Co.

With 2019 just beginning and the amazing prices at Walmart, those are all the excuses we need to update our denim collections! A design we’re dropping into our carts immediately is the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans.

These jeans are made of Simply Stretch denim with a cotton blend designed to avoid the bagginess that often happens with jeans over time. They also feature five pockets and a mid-rise design that hits just above the waist. The jeans fit snugly from the hips to the knees and loosen up just slightly at the legs for a long, sleek look that’s great for pairing with flats but also a perfect match for our high heels.

See it: Scoop up the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans for $20 while so many washes and sizes are available. Prefer a different pair? Check out more jeans from the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. collection at Walmart.

The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans come in six different washes including Blue Ice (blue with white ombre), khaki, Meadow (blue), Noir (black), Rachel (light blue with white ombre) and Stormy Sky (dark blue). The best part about these jeans is that they come in 33 sizes, which are available according to the different colors.

Call Us obsessed but we want these jeans in every single wash! Our favorite pick is the Meadow wash, which is a traditional denim blue with slight fading on the thighs and knees and bleached whiskers on the front. For stylish looks that are appropriate for winter, we can easily slip into these jeans in different mixes of oversized cable knit sweaters, long sleeve T-shirts, cardigans, ankle booties and pointed toe pumps. When the summer months roll around, we can step out wearing a simple tank or crop top and open toe sandals.

We’ll be matching these jeans with our T-shirts, leather biker jackets and simple leather flats. They will also look great with our dressy blouses and various trench coats. The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans also comes in a light blue wash that will pair easily with pastels and nude shades.

Shoppers who bought and wore the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans were beyond impressed with the design! They raved most about how comfortable the trousers are to wear and preferred this silhouette over their skinny jeans. One shopper even compared these straight jeans to feeling like slipping into their go-to sweatpants Reviewers were impressed by how soft and stretchy the cotton fabric felt to wear. They also appreciated the higher waistline and the overall flattering fit with two shoppers sharing that these were the only jeans they found that prevented the muffin top look.

Several shoppers shared that they purchased multiple pairs. A few started off with one pair and ended up doubling back to buy the jeans in different washes. There were even shoppers who shared they weren’t regular shoppers at Walmart until they found these specific Levi’s jeans.

More shoppers revealed that they are happy to have these jeans after a long time searching for a pair that flatters them perfectly. A few reviewers who shared that they are over 30 raved about how fashionable these straight jeans look without looking too juvenile.

A few shoppers appreciated that these jeans were a little longer with one reviewer sharing that she previously resorted to wearing men’s jeans for men just to get the appropriate length before she found the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Modern Straight Jeans.

