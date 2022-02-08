Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You do your skincare routine in the mirror every day, but do you ever take a moment to really study your skin? Sometimes we figure out our skin type and skin concerns and then we never think to reevaluate them as time passes. We spend years looking for the same types of products and ingredients, but meanwhile, our skin has evolved to need something totally different.

We recently took a closer look at our skin and realized we really needed to start concentrating on texture-smoothing and brightening products. We already knew we needed something to help soften our dry skin in the winter, but we’re now realizing it doesn’t stop there. We need a product that can do it all!

Get the philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash (originally starting at $29) now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This exfoliating cleanser is exactly the type of product we need on our skincare shelf. It’s a Premium Beauty pick on Amazon, so we were worried it might be a little expensive, but we actually happened to catch it on sale! It comes in two sizes, both on sale, and you can now save up to $10 per bottle.

This is a gentle facial scrub that claims to deeply cleanse skin while it polishes, removing impurities and dead skin cells for baby-soft skin. It even contains vitamin C to help leave skin bright and glowy while also protecting it against environmental stressors. Consistent use of this face wash could help resurface skin, clearing out any peeling, flakiness and roughness and leaving it looking toned and clear. We never even imagined our skin could look this good again!

This cleanser is made to be gentle enough for daily use. Simply massage into damp skin for at least 30 seconds and then rinse, following up with any serums, treatments and/or moisturizers. We know everyone says not to touch your face too much, but make sure to feel just how soft it is while your fingers are still clean!

Whether you’re dealing with dry, textured skin or simply want an extra refresh once or twice per week, we highly recommend grabbing this facial wash while it’s on sale. We don’t know how long the deal will last — or how long until the bottles sell out!

