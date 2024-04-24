Phlur’s Newest Fragrance Is the Ultimate It Girl ‘Magical Potion’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are so many perfumes out there, it can be hard to find the one that’s perfect for you. There are tons of factors that go into figuring out a signature scent, including how a fragrance reacts to your body chemistry, the notes that uplift you and make you feel powerful, and even simpler, the smells that make you feel yummy. And Phlur’s newest fragrance is the “magical potion” that you’ll want to douse yourself in every single day.

Phlur’s Moonstone is a beautiful new scent that goes for $35. Billed as “impossible to resist,” it’s a fruity floral fragrance with opening notes of green apple, pomegranate, pineapple, and orange. It then opens up to black currant, jasmine, and geranium. Finally, it includes notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and amber. It’s a complex, alluring scent that’s hypnotic and captivating, so much so that you’ll smell like something a little different each time someone catches a whiff.

This irresistible twist on your typical fruity fragrance is unique enough that you’ll want to layer it on, especially with other Phlur scents, like the newly-released Dragon Fruit as well. You get 8 oz of the scent and it comes in a fun purple spray bottle with a gorgeous minimal label.

If you’re looking for a new scent that you can try on and see how much you love this complex mixture of notes. But be forewarned: you might just want to buy more Phlur fragrances after you put this one on.

