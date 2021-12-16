Gift Idea! This Ultra-Hydrating Face Cream Comes in Such a Luxurious Jar

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty lovers, shopping for a gift is easy, right? Right? Okay, maybe not always. We’re obsessed with beauty ourselves and have a plethora of favorite products and brands, but buying something for someone else is a different kind of ballgame. Not only does it mean finding something that actually fits their skin type — which you might not even know — but it means finding something that actually feels special!

Skincare lovers are already going to have all of your basics, which is exactly why your gift has to be anything but basic. It needs to be the type of product they want to display on their nightstand rather than stuff away in their medicine cabinet. It needs to have a great backstory, unique ingredients and the ability to transform almost any skin type for the better. It needs to be from Pili Ani!

Get the Pili Ani Intense Hydrating Face Cream available in two sizes at Amazon!

Even if you haven’t tried anything from Pili Ani before, it’s likely that this cream’s stunning jar caught your attention and led to a sparkle in your eye. It’s not only about the packaging though! The indie Filipino brand uses plant-based ingredients to create glowifying skincare. Its special ingredients are Pili oil and Elemi oil, sourced from the fruit and sap of the Pili tree in the Philippines, respectively. Pili oil is rich in fatty acids to rejuvenate and protect the skin, while Elemi oil may tone, firm lift and even provide some anti-inflammatory results if skin is stressed — or maybe even wind-burned in the winter!

We love Pili Ani because the brand is all about ethical and sustainable agricultural practices, and our purchases help them plant new Pili trees as well to aid in reforestation. Now that’s the kind of thing that makes a gift special. There’s also the fact that the brand’s products are all cruelty-free!

Get the Pili Ani Intense Hydrating Face Cream available in two sizes at Amazon!

This cream is made for all skin types, so whether your giftee has oily, sensitive, combination, dry or acne-prone skin, there’s a good chance this could become their next holy grail. A soft, smooth, plump, radiant complexion — with stubborn fine lines and wrinkles seeming to fade away? Who would say no to that? This hydrating cream is a holiday dream!

The best part is that this cream is on Amazon Prime, so you still have time to have it arrive on your doorstep (or directly to someone else’s) before Christmas. Keep it in mind for other holidays and special occasions too, like Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or a birthday. Considering it for your own skincare shelf (and shelfie)? We don’t blame you. We know we can’t resist!

Get the Pili Ani Intense Hydrating Face Cream available in two sizes at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more moisturizers here and check out more skincare here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!