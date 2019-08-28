The Overnight Acne Fix That Will Banish Pimples Before You Can Pop Them





All we’ve ever wanted for our skincare routine is an automatic acne zapper. One that stops a pimple right in its tracks, picks it up and tosses it straight into the trash. Our yearning for a product like this has only grown during our adult years, and we just know that someday, we’ll find it. We have to believe!

All of that believing is about to pay off, because these little acne-fighting dots are going to change our life. They’re not the high-tech zapping tool we imagined, but that’s just it — they’re even better. They’re invisible! And soon, our blemishes will be too!

See it: Get the Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots (72 count) starting at just $27 at Dermstore!

These Invisible Dots from clinical skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth are the quickest fix to fighting acne we’ve ever found, and shoppers agree, saying they “swear by these” and that they’re their new “holy grail.” Five-star review after five-star review is reporting on how these dots “shrink existing breakouts and completely halt others from surfacing,” all while being “not noticeable at all” on our face! One shopper even pointed out how great these dots are for traveling since they’re “TSA-friendly and take [up] no space in your toiletry bag.” Traveling can take a toll on our skin, but we’re set with these PTR dots!

Each order of this product comes with 72 dots that adhere to our face, claiming to fight off whiteheads, blackheads and even cystic acne in as few as eight hours. Each sheet features two sizes of these dots to cover blemishes of different shapes and sizes. They adhere to our face really well too, even staying put on restless sleepers!

Each and every dot contains a “potent blend of comedone-fighting ingredients” that may expedite our blemish’s healing process. Key ingredients include salicylic acid and tea tree oil, favorites of those with oily skin, which may decrease inflammation and fight off bacteria, as well as hyaluronic acid to hasten cell renewal and keep us moisturized because dryness can cause breakouts too!

Having such a quick fix as this is beneficial in other ways, as well. Because the healing process is sped up, these dots may ultimately also help to prevent hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, for example. Also, because the dots conceal each blemish, they may prevent bacteria from spreading and causing a chain reaction of breakouts! Concealing our blemishes also means we can’t pop them, which, let’s admit, is a problem we all have!

To use these Invisible Dots, start off with clean and dry skin. Apply an appropriately-sized dot to a blemish, pressing down the edges to seal. Now don’t touch for at least eight hours! People love wearing these dots to bed to make waiting easier, though many wear them during the day too. When time is up, peel off the dot. Don’t be shocked if you spot some yuckiness on it — that’s a good thing! Finish by cleaning off the area and, if our blemish is extra stubborn, repeating with a fresh dot!

Say goodbye to mythical “fixes” like toothpaste or hydrogen peroxide that ultimately make our skin worse, because these Acne-Clear dots are the real deal. Is it weird that we’re almost hoping for a fresh breakout just so we can use one?

