This Sweater Dress Has Elegant Pleating That Seriously Elevates Its Style

When we tend to think of sweater dresses, we picture oversized styles that are loose and comfortable. They’re one of our favorite type of frocks to wear in the chilly fall and weather seasons! But here’s the thing: There are tons of other knit options that are equally comfy but pack an elevated punch for fancier events.

You can certainly style an oversized sweater dress to appear chic, but if you want to wear something truly glamorous, we would suggest this adorable pleated dress from Pink Queen! Shoppers say that it’s one of the most flattering picks they have found on Amazon to date, so naturally, we were intrigued.

Get the Pink Queen Women’s Wrap Sweater Dress for prices starting at $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This midi dress is designed in a wrap style and cinches you in at the waist with its matching knit belt. The skirt flares out into an A-line style and has a pleating detail which gives it more volume and dimension. This feature is super subtle, but it instantly contributes to the dress’ overall aesthetic!

Oh, and we can’t forget the V-neckline — it’s fresh and fabulous. Don’t worry: It’s not particularly low. It’s just revealing enough to provide a slightly sultrier look! You can still wear it to family functions or office holiday parties, as the dress has plenty of modest, versatile details that make it suitable for practically any event on the iCal.

This dress is available in seven stunning shades, including two bold browns that we’re swooning over. These two hues are particularly easy to jazz up or dress down, making this frock all the more dreamy! You can team any of the dresses with a variety of shoes depending on what’s on the itinerary. Wear it with sneakers or flats during the day, and with heels or knee-high boots at night! This is a dress that goes the distance, and it’s bound to be a piece you rock on repeat until spring rolls around!

