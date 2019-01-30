Cardigans are one of our favorite items of clothing to layer with. They can instantly improve an otherwise boring outfit, and they’re great for providing extra warmth when even our down coats aren’t enough to keep out the cold. But then the weather warms the tiniest bit, layering a cardigan and coat can take us a bit over the edge, and we crash hard into sweat territory. But what if we don’t want to give up our sweaters until spring has fully sprung?

That’s where the PJ Studio Cozy Cardigan comes into play. It’s a cardigan, but it can easily double as a coat, eliminating the need for excessive layering when the weather just won’t allow for it. This two-in-one sweater is so convenient and comfortable and we were so happy to see that it’s part of Saks Off 5th’s sale!

The plush fleece of this cardigan is so incredibly soft, it’s like wearing a blanket out and about! It’s much more fashion-forward than any old blanket though. We wouldn’t leave the house with a blanket draped around our shoulders like a kid playing superhero. People may not find it as endearing now that we’re just a bit older, so we’ll stick with the cardigan.

Normally, we’d spring for a peacoat when we need something warm, but not too warm. The problem with peacoats, however, is how uncomfortable and itchy they can be. They can look beautiful, but feel rough, or the fabric might hang too loosely from our arms, allowing a chill to creep in. With this cardigan, however, the cozy factor is guaranteed, even if we want to wear short sleeves underneath!

Unlike the style of some options, this cardigan has an easy one-button closure. Because of its stylishly oversized fit, we can easily button up to shield ourselves from the wind without our clothes underneath creating any unflattering lumps. This way, we also won’t have to constantly readjust our shirts underneath to make everything fits just right. That problem’s already taken care of!

One thing we especially love about this cardigan is its attached hood! We don’t usually expect cardigans to come with hoods, but if we could have a hood on most of our tops, and even some dresses, we would. We especially love how even though the hood is on the back, it starts at the front, forming a chic shawl neck collar.

The hood is also made of the ever-so-soft plush fleece, so when we put it up, our ears will be extra cozy instead of turning a painful red from the harsh winds. The material and flexibility also help the hood stay up better, so we shouldn’t have to keep a hand holding it down every time there’s a breeze like we would with sleeker or rounder hoods.

One thing we do expect in most cardigans is that they have pockets. This PJ Studio cardi passes that test with flying colors! It has two roomy pockets that will function gloriously to store our gloves, or to keep our hands warm all on their own. We can also throw hand warmers in there if we’re going to be outside for a longer period of time! Of course, our phones and earbuds will also fit for easy access.

This cardigan comes in two neutral colors that will both go with anything we own. Champagne is a luscious off-white shade, taking on the glow of a fresh sheet of snow during a pink and gold sunset. Heather Grey is more of a true grey, so it will create less contrast when worn with darker colors. It would look perfect with dark-wash jeans or faux leather leggings and black booties. We also like the idea of layering either color on top of a tighter-fitting dress. It would put a nice twist on a fur coat vibe!

While this cardigan works wonderfully as a coat, we also love it because it’s still a sweater, and therefore totally appropriate to wear inside. Just be warned— friends and coworkers are going to want to feel the fleece. We can’t blame them, though. We can also wear this cardigan at home, as it makes the perfect companion for cuddling up with some hot cocoa and our pets!

With the heat constantly turning on and off in the winter, we feel like the temperature is never quite right. With this cardigan, though, we won’t have to put on a puffer in the office to stay warm. What about if we’re suddenly too warm? We can just slide the cardigan halfway down our shoulders and suddenly it’s a fashion statement. Boom.

With an incredible sale like this, these Cozy Cardigans won’t be available forever! There’s only so long we can go without having that plush fleece feel at our fingertips. And our ear-tips! Hoods up!

See it: Grab the PJ Studio Cozy Cardigan (originally $68) for just $30 at Saks Off 5th! Not your style? Check out other sweaters from Saks Off 5th’s sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



