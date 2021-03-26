Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every spring and summer, as the temperatures finally start increasing, we reach for our go-to pair of denim cutoffs to put together casual everyday outfits. We especially love our vintage, high-waisted options — they are the foundation for so many of our favorite warm-weather ensembles.

But as much as we love our tried-and-true blues, they might have some competition this year. Yes, seriously: We just found a pair of high-waisted denim shorts from Plaid&Plain that are winning over shoppers one by one. We can’t resist, and think you’ll be equally charmed. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Plaid&Plain Women’s High Waisted Denim Shorts Rolled Blue Jean Shorts for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.



The style of these denim shorts is chic and sophisticated, but relaxed at the same time. They’re loose and baggy in the hips and thighs, but cinch in at the waist. Imagine a pair of modern mom jeans, just like every effortlessly cool Instagram influencer wears. The difference here lies in the waistband — it actually has an elastic sewn in which makes them stretchy and beyond comfortable to rock on a regular basis.

The elastic does more than make these genius jean shorts easy to wear. It’s incorporated into the waistline, which results in a ruffle at the top. Hello, flattering silhouette! In fact, this design detail accentuates the waist and may make you look slimmer in the process. What’s not to love?

The hems of the pant legs are cuffed to give these shorts a more polished look, which is another reason why shoppers are swooning! Because of this, you can dress these shorts up quickly, while it’s harder to do so with our distressed versions that are frayed at the hem. Even a pair of cutoffs with a clean hem won’t appear as upscale as this find. They’re so fashion-forward, and available in five different washes. The dark blue hue and retro-inspired grey are at the top of our shopping cart, but narrowing it down is difficult. We won’t judge you for scooping up two — a staple is always a solid investment!

