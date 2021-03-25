This Off-the-Shoulder Top With Romantic Ruffles Is Spring Perfection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we adore the off-the-shoulder style in all its fabulous forms — be it a blouse, dress or bodysuit. Honestly, it even works with swimwear! This silhouette immediately elevates an aesthetic, and just when we think we’ve seen it all, we come across something that seriously takes Us by surprise.

If you think that off-the-shoulder tops tend to look the same, think again. Check out this stunning blouse from Farktop! The sleeves on this top are out of this world, and it’s begging to be featured in your next #OOTD shot.

Get the Farktop Women’s Off The Shoulder Long Bell Sleeve Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.



Let’s get into these sleeves, shall we? They are ultra-billowy and cascade into a trendy bell-sleeve cut. Think of how exaggerated bell bottom pants and jeans were in the ’70s, because that’s the same vibe these sleeves are serving! They also have tiers that create a ruffle effect, which adds even more volume to the top.

Clearly, the sleeves are the focal point of this top — and the rest of it is cut in a simple style. The off-the-shoulder neckline stays in place with the help of elastic, which is stitched into the fabric to create another ruffle. The material hangs loose, and the length of the hem matches the sleeves — totally tying the blouse together!

Get the Farktop Women’s Off The Shoulder Long Bell Sleeve Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

The versatility of this piece is also impressive. It’s made from a soft knit fabric, so you can easily dress it down with a pair of jeans or denim cutoffs. Of course, if you want to jazz it up, you can tuck it into a cute mini skirt or dressier slacks! We’re actually considering buying this top in multiple shades — that’s how much we think it suits the spring! It’s one of those blouses that we don’t even need to try on — it’s practically guaranteed to look gorgeous. Oh, and did we mention the affordable price? Obsessed!

See it: Get the Farktop Women’s Off The Shoulder Long Bell Sleeve Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Farktop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!