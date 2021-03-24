This Bestselling Ruched Bikini Will Help You Feel Confident on the Beach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As excited as we are to hit the beach once the weather warms up, we’re admittedly a bit nervous about breaking out our bikinis. Wearing a two-piece suit that shows a lot of skin requires a hefty amount of confidence, and nothing should stop any of Us from living our best lives this summer!

That’s why we scoured the internet to find a bikini that will make anyone feel comfortable while rocking a two-piece, and came across this bestselling beauty that’s trending on Amazon! Countless shoppers are raving about how flattering this bikini from RUUHEE is, and we’re here to give you the scoop.

Get the RUUHEE Women’s Criss Cross High Waisted String Floral Printed 2 Piece Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s start with the bottoms — they’re not only high-waisted, which accentuates the waist and cinches your figure, there’s also ruching that can help smooth out your tummy area. The added texture helps to conceal the lower belly by adding extra volume to trick the eye, which is the same reason bodycon dresses are such a hit with fashionistas worldwide.

The bottoms are what makes this suit particularly special, but the bikini top is also seriously flattering. It’s designed in a wrap style that crosses in the front and ties in the back, which can help elevate the bust and provide tons of support at the same time. Plus, the adjustable straps make it possible to truly snag the perfect fit!

Get the RUUHEE Women’s Criss Cross High Waisted String Floral Printed 2 Piece Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This suit comes in a slew of shades, and even some trendy prints as well! You can surely feel free to buy two pairs and mix and match. Shoppers that haven’t worn swimsuits in quite some time claim that they’re obsessed with how they look and feel in this two-piece! If you’re anxious about slipping into a bikini this summer, give this one a shot — it’s bound to be a sensation.

See it: Get the RUUHEE Women’s Criss Cross High Waisted String Floral Printed 2 Piece Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from RUUHEE and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!