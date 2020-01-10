Give Your Complexion a Detox With This Plant-Based Facial Oil

Thinking about making the move to a plant-based lifestyle? That could mean changes to your diet…or to your skincare. We want to cover the latter here, because we feel so strongly right now about one brand doing everything right in plant-based beauty!

All of Naked + Thriving’s products are vegan, cruelty-free and natural. On top of that, the brand’s packaging is all recycled and/or recyclable, and it even plants a tree for every bottle sold! We were already feeling so good about the brand as a whole, but when we spotted this facial oil, we knew it was fate!

Get the Detox Balancing Facial Oil for just $58 at Naked + Thriving!

This facial oil is majorly impressing reviewers, 94% of which have left it a perfect five-star review. They say their “face has never looked or felt better” and that their skin is “smooth, hydrated and soft to the touch.” Even “complete strangers” are coming up to them to compliment their skin! They love their new dewy glow, and they’re constantly praising the “blissful” scent!

This detox oil is formulated with 95% certified organic content and gentle plant botanicals. It’s a dream for any skin type, but especially for complexions that are acne-prone or uneven. Some people with oily skin are afraid to add an oil into their skincare routine, but this one may actually be exactly what you need to stop that excess sebum for good!

This oil has an extremely impressive list of powerhouse ingredients. Evening Primrose is rich in omega-6 and may promote elasticity and brighten up dark circles, while antioxidant-rich jojoba oil may be key for clearing out pores and protecting skin. There’s also Frankincense, which is anti-inflammatory and may give skin a tighter, more youthful appearance. Let’s not forget the essential oils either — lemongrass acts as a natural toner and may help balance skin’s pH, while the vitamin C of orange may fight wrinkles and slow down the rate of UV damage!

To use this oil, cleanse your face and then press it on, reaching down to the neck as well. Let the oil absorb for a couple of minutes, then continue with your skincare routine to lock it all in. The next thing you know, your redness, roughness, impurities and excess oil may be products of the past. And huge pores? Never heard of them!

We’ve all heard of diet detoxes, but detoxing our complexion is so important too. Just make sure not to “detox” with something that’s full of toxins and unnatural ingredients. Keep it plant-based and keep it Naked + Thriving!

