Pleats, Please! Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Elegant and Comfy Top

Shopping in 2020 has certainly been different than what we’re used to. In the past, investing in elevated basics was our main priority. You know, items to wear to the office that could quickly be styled for brunch plans. But lately, loungewear has taken over — and don’t get Us wrong, living in sweats is a dream. But as we embark on a new year, we’re ready to turn the page and pick up confidence-boosting pieces that function in any setting. We’re talking garments that seamlessly blend professional vibes with our off-duty aesthetic — just like this top from Amazon.

Get the Timeson Women’s Long-Sleeve Scoop Neck Pleated Fitted Blouse Top starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

At first glance, we were instantly enamored with this Timeson blouse. It has a scoop neckline, pull-on closure and pretty pleats throughout, which immediately makes an elegant statement. Pleats were all over the high-fashion runways in 2020, with designers like Ralph Lauren and Pyer Moss incorporating the dainty detail into their luxe creations — and now, we can bring that energy into our wardrobe.

The top was designed to highlight any fashionista’s best features, and the double layers and drape silhouette are said to be seriously slimming. The bottom is elastic, ensuring there’s a fitted feel. Teamed with dark jeans or slacks, this top means business — and can easily be worn in a boardroom with the addition of sleek heels. Of course, as we continue to socially distance, it will be equally appealing with leggings and house shoes for a cozy movie night.

Thanks to thousands of positive ratings, this top is quickly becoming an Amazon staple. Shoppers praise its stretchy, wrinkle-free material (no ironing needed!), and are thrilled with the well-constructed quality. One reviewer who tends to be self-conscious about her midsection found this top to be a saving grace in her year-round wardrobe, even returning to pick up another version. With 18 hues up for grabs (including polka dots, florals and plaid), it makes complete sense. This versatile purchase will see you through whatever this year brings — get you a shirt that can do both!

