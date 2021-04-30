11 Simply Amazing Plus-Size Swimsuits to Help Start Summer Off Strong

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All of last year, we dreamed and dreamed about finally being able to fully enjoy some fun in the sun again. Whether that fun involved sunbathing, splashing around, Slip ‘N Slides, games of Kan Jam or all of the above, there was always one thing they had in common: a cute swimsuit. Now that the summer we’ve been waiting for is finally about to arrive, however, we’re not ready!

For many of us, we’re about to buy our first new swimsuit in possibly two or more years. That’s a big moment! We definitely want it to make a stylish impact and keep us feeling like our best selves ever. That’s why we scoured Amazon to find 11 of the cutest, most gorgeous, most flattering plus-size swimsuits on the site — and for affordable prices. We’ve got one-pieces and two-pieces waiting in the wings, so let’s get to them!

Two-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite

This two-piece Sovoyontee set seriously stopped Us in our tracks. We could not stop staring, unable to believe how stunning it was. Even now, we’ve barely been able pull it together enough to write this. The top piece of this swimsuit features a ruffle design we already loved, but the strappy center? And the ties wrapping around your waist? And the high-rise bottoms? And the color/pattern options? We’re wildly obsessed!

Get the Sovoyontee Plus-Size Two-Piece High-Waist Swimsuit starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. This Kisscynest swimsuit gives you more of a classic triangle bikini look, but with a supportive band under the bust and a cute belt detail at the waist!

3. This Pink Queen bikini is a little sporty and majorly on trend with its knotted front. We love the ruching on the bottoms too!

4. Not a huge fan of straps? Want to keep those tan lines away? Check out this bandeau-style Yii ouneey bikini!

5. We love this strappy Dearlove swimsuit because of its amazing support at the chest with real cups and underwire. The long-line fit is so stylish too!

One-Pieces

6. Our Absolute Favorite

La Blanca got it right once again with this one-piece. We’re left practically speechless by that colorful, creative, plunging neckline! Let’s just take a second to marvel at its beauty. Okay, now prepared to be even more impressed when you check out the backside of this gorgeous swimsuit!

Get the La Blanca V-Front Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit in plus sizes starting at just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. Want a plunging neckline that plunges even lower? This lace-trim CUPSHE swimsuit is a phenomenal pick!

8. Monokini time! This Daci bathing suit has such a flattering triangle cutout at the upper stomach, plus some ruching and adjustable straps!

9. This Caribbean Sand one-piece has molded cups, a power mesh lining and an adorable twist at the center of the bust!

10. We love this MiYang swimdress because, first of all, it’s mega-cute, but it also has boy shorts hiding underneath to help you avoid chafing and discomfort!

11. This floral FlatterMe swimsuit is going to have your figure looking totally fire!

