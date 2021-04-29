Just Dropped! This Might Be the Comfiest Bikini on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying bikinis is complicated in more ways than one. Of course, the look itself is important to us, including both the design of the suit and how it looks on our body. Apart from that, however, an equally high priority is that it needs to be comfortable. We want to feel comfortable and secure wearing it, and we want it to physically feel nice to wear — without any super tight ties or prodding underwire.

Basically, finding a top-notch bikini is a tough task. You shouldn’t have to compromise on what’s important to you, but it sometimes feels like that’s the only way you’ll actually make it to the beach or pool before the summer ends. Not this time. We found a bikini that looks cute, feels comfy and will let you experience summer fun at its very best!

Get the SOLY HUX Scoop Neck Bikini 2-Piece Swimsuit (originally $24) for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bikini was just recently released on Amazon, and we have a feeling it’s soon to become a fan-favorite. Let’s talk about that fabric first. It’s ribbed and ultra-stretchy on top of being soft. It also has no hooks, ties or sliders to deal with, making it super quick and easy to put on. This also means you won’t have to worry about it coming undone. The back lies flat and smooth against your skin for a lovely, flattering fit.

Over in front, the top has a scoop neckline, and while it does come with padding, you can always remove it if you’re not feeling it. As for the straps, they’re wider than spaghetti straps so they can wrap comfortably over the shoulders without leaving major indents or strains!

The bottoms of this bikini are cheeky and have a high-cut design for the legs, complete with a slight dip at the center of the waistline to really emphasize the elongating effect everyone is obsessed with right now. These details already being there means you don’t have to hike the sides up yourself and waddle around uncomfortably all day!

This swimsuit basically fits like loungewear. It may even be comfier than a lot of loungewear you’ve tried. It’s basically a buy you can wear all year, whether you’re taking a dip or taking a nap at home. This exact version comes in a few different colors too, so make sure to check out the options on Amazon!

