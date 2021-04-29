This Silk Bralette Is Equal Parts Comfortable and Luxurious

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Silk has always represented an upgrade in life for Us. Everything changed when we bought our first silk pillowcase (including our skin and hair health), we slept better when we bought our first silk eye mask and we felt like goddesses when we bought our first silk robe to wear around the house. Now it’s time to make silk a part of our everyday life outside the home too.

That means buying a silk bra! What it does not mean, however, is spending $100 on one. We’re here to help you with that. We found a bralette made of real silk for under $25, and it has plenty of happy reviewers backing up its fabulousness. Time to add a little bit of extra luxury to your #OOTDs!

Get the SilRiver Silk Triangle Bralette starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bralette is made with 93% silk and 7% spandex. It’s gorgeously delicate and smooth. It feels lovely, and its stunning sheen is simply beautiful. It has soft triangle cups with zero padding and zero underwire — just as we love to see in a good bralette — but it doesn’t leave you totally unsupported or struggling to fit into it properly. It has a single row hook and eye closure in back, meaning it’s adjustable and easy to put on, and the skinny, over-the-shoulder straps even allow you to adjust their length!

The bralette already impressed Us enough to send it to the top of our shopping list, but there are a few more details that really drive it home as a wardrobe essential. How about the thin, elasticized band underneath the bust adding a little support while keeping things silky and stretchy? Or how about the cups having a double layer of fabric to keep you feeling properly covered up? We haven’t even gotten to the color options yet!

This ultra-pretty bra currently comes in five colors. Stay classic with black or white, go a little fancy with the champagne shade or add a little pop of color with the pink or blue. Wondering about sizing? There’s a guide included in the Amazon description so you can nab the perfect fit right from the get-go. We can’t wait!

