Add Instant Elegance to Your Outfit With This Maxi Cardigan

Do you ever feel like your outfit is missing something? We’ve all been there. It may be time to leave for a dinner date, and you’re staring at the mirror quizzically — wondering how to complete the look. Is it an extra necklace, a different pair of earrings, a statement belt or something else entirely?

Well, that depends — but in the fall, chances are, it’s a sweater! ‘Tis the season of layering, and this amazing maxi cardigan from POGTMM could be the puzzle piece that completes your autumn aesthetic. Plus, an essential item like this has the power to make you feel instantly elegant!

Get the POGTMM Women’s Casual Open Front Drape Maxi Long Sleeve Cardigan for prices starting at just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re rocking a plain top and some skinny jeans, adding a classy cardigan completely transforms the feel of your ensemble. It’s long, has an open-front and it drapes beautifully on the body. It’s a super lightweight garment too, so you won’t feel overheated or burdened by the extra layer if you decide to throw a coat on.

This cardigan presents such a regal vibe thanks to its impressive length. Depending on your height, it should reach to the mid-calf area. The hem also has a slight high-low style, so it’s slightly shorter in the front, creating a nice ruffled effect at the hem.

This cardigan is available in a slew of staple hues, so you’re practically guaranteed to find a shade you love! There are also printed versions too — and we especially love the dreamy tie-dye pick! There’s also a sheer fabric, but we think that’s best left for the summertime. For the time being, go for an opaque option — you won’t regret it!

