Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s something about a polka dot print that always draws Us in. It’s simple yet it’s eye-catching. It’s cute yet it’s classy. It has vintage vibes yet it feels totally modern!

We know we’ll never stop buying polka dot dresses. They’ll never go out of style, so why not fill up our wardrobe? If you’re looking to do the same, check out 21 of our top polka dot picks below!

21 Polka Dot Dresses That Will Never Go Out of Style

Mini Dresses

1. This Relipop wrap dress is mega-popular with Amazon shoppers, and for good reason. We love the dainty dot design!

2. In a rush to get dressed but still want to look cute? Grab this POPYOUNG T-shirt dress!

3. We’ve been so obsessed with the tie-shoulder trend lately, and this Allegra K dress proves why the look is so popular!

4. The way the polka dots and the trim of this BerryGo dress go together is simply perfection!

5. This Sidefeel dress almost looks like a co-ord set with a knotted collared top and matching skirt — but it’s even easier because it’s just one piece!

6. On a hot summer day, you’ll be happy to have this spaghetti strap MSBASIC dress in your closet!

7. How about something solid on the top with dots on the skirt? This strappy Moyabo dress is an excellent choice!

Midi Dresses

8. If you want something that can be dressed up or down with ease, then look no further than this MITILLY dress!

9. Love a vintage-inspired look? Don’t miss out on this high-neck Simple Flavor dress with its flared skirt!

10. We’re picturing this LOHILL dress on a lovely summer picnic. The smock and button details are superb!

11. The overlapping dots in different shades make this Showu dress a can’t-miss for Us!

12. Summer wedding to attend? Pick up this pretty GRECERELLE dress for an affordable price!

13. We love a ruffle surplice neckline, so this flattering Comeon dress was an automatic winner!

14. This CHARMYI dress is both playful and professional at the same time!

Maxi Dresses

15. This GRECERELLE dress is an easy, beachy dress you’ll want to wear all season long!

16. This off-the-shoulder Angashion dress is a beauty and we love the tiered look!

17. Love a super loose and oversized fit? This kenoce dress is everything!

18. Let’s get a little fancy with this MedeShe dress. Keep the tie around the waist or let it all flow in the wind!

19. Go bold with the emphasized polka dots on this sleeveless LKOUS dress!

20. This STYLE DOME dress is one of our faves because it’s strapless and long but you get a high slit for extra charm (and keeping things cool)!

21. We’re feeling some boho vibes from this relaxed LILBETTER dress. It has pockets too!

