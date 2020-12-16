7 Spectacular Gifts for the Pop Culture Fanatic in Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have a pop culture lover in our life. They’re the person who always asks if you’ve watched the latest episode of a show yet, if you’ve heard the new hit song or if you’ve finished reading the newest celebrity memoir. You might be that person for somebody (we certainly are), and there’s a good chance they’re that person for you. In our opinion, these pop culture fanatics might just be the most fun to shop for!

There are tons of pop culture gifts out there, but it can be especially difficult to narrow it down when your friend seems to watch, listen to and read everything. We’ve got you though. We found seven pop culture-themed gifts that are absolutely perfect for this year!

This Mandalorian Camera

Polaroid cameras make for great gifts no matter what, but this Mandalorian Edition is a must for any hardcore Baby Yoda fans out there. Yes, we know that’s not his name, but we take back nothing. This is the way.

Get the Polaroid Originals Now i-Type Camera – Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition (originally $120) for just $99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Friends Frame

This mountable yellow frame looks just like the one on Monica Geller’s apartment door. Use it to frame your own door’s peephole (or anything else)!

Get the Paladone Friends Peephole Frame for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Watermelon Sugar Scrub

This one is for all of the Harry Styles fans out there. Any fans of the song will instantly be thrilled when they see this heavenly body scrub!

Get The Sacred Ritual Watermelon Sugar Body Scrub for just $38 at Anthropologie!

This Us Weekly Party Game

Are we biased? Well, maybe. Regardless, this action-packed celebrity party game is an excellent pick for any celebrity expert. Go head to head during buzzer battles, show off your acting skills during charades and see just how much you know about top stars!

Get the Big Potato Us Weekly Celebrity Impressions Party Game (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mean Girls Cookbook

Burn book? Bad. Cookbook? Good. This Mean Girls-themed cookbook was created by Jonathan Bennett (the actor who played the one and only Aaron Samuels), and it has amazing recipes like You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa and Fetch-uccine Alfredo!

Get The Burn Cookbook for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Chess Set

The Queen’s Gambit renewed just about everyone’s love for chess this year, making this glass set the perfect gift for a pop culture lover. It’s stunning too, with both frosted and clear pieces!

Get the Studio Silversmiths Clear Chess Board Game for just $23 at Wayfair!

This Schitt’s Creek Figurine

Ew, David! Even though Schitt’s Creek came to an end this year, the show is just finally getting the recognition it deserves, and this Funko Pop! figurine of David Rose (Daniel Levy) is such a cute way to remember all of the hilarious and heart-warming moments!

Get the Funko Pop! TV: Schitt’s Creek – David for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

