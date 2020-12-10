The 10 Best White Elephant Gifts on Amazon from $10 to $50 — Shipping Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gift exchanges? Fun, no matter what — assuming you end up with something you love. You also want to make sure the gift you brought is a success. Okay, maybe they’re a little complicated — especially when it comes to White Elephant parties!

White Elephants are tricky because you never know who’s going to end up with your present. You need to grab something creative that a huge variety of people can enjoy. How does it work? Everyone brings a wrapped gift and takes turns choosing and opening one from the pile. Don’t like what you got? You can steal someone else’s who went before you — and people can steal from you too. You might even end up taking home the gift you brought. That’s why it really needs to be good. Still need ideas — ones that ship fast? We’ve got you. We picked out 10 gifts from Amazon to suit WE budgets up to $50. Shop fast and you can still get them in time for Christmas!

Best relaxing gift idea: ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser

This chic essential oil diffuser would make a stunning and soothing addition to any home, but what we love the most is that it can be controlled right on your phone!

Get the ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser for just $36 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best practical gift idea: Tory Burch Travel Fact Covering Set

These silky designer face masks are comfortable, breathable and so pretty with their floral designs. They have adjustable ear straps too!

Get the Tory Burch Travel Fact Covering Set for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best tech gift idea: KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

Yes, this camera is really only $50! Just point, shoot and watch as the camera instantly prints out your photo. The prints are water-resistant and smudge-free, and they have sticky backs so you can peel them and stick them on your laptop, phone or wall!

Get the KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best skincare gift idea: TruSkin Niacinamide Face Serum

From the same brand that makes Khloe Kardashian‘s go-to vitamin C serum comes this new cruelty-free niacinamide serum. This serum’s advanced formula is infused with botanical goodness and aims to unclog pores, clarify complexions and leave skin youthful and bright. It sold out almost immediately, but if you order now, you’ll still receive one before the 25th!

Get the TruSkin Niacinamide Face Serum for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best delicious gift idea: Oleamea Gift Pack

We all use olive oil, and this award-winning pack comes with two EVOOs in super chic bottles. One has a fruity flavor with notes of banana and fresh-cut grass while the other is light and balanced with aromatic notes of green almond and hints of wild herbs. Anyone else’s mouth starting to water?

Get the Oleamea Gift Pack for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best quarantine gift idea: Moruska 1,000 Piece Gradient Color Rainbow Round Jigsaw Puzzle

Just about everyone we know got really into puzzles this year, and this round one is both unique and gorgeous. So good for unwinding at home by yourself, with family or with your roommates!

Get the Moruska 1,000 Piece Gradient Color Rainbow Round Jigsaw Puzzle for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best fun gift idea: MINDCRUSHERS

This game was designed by two co-creators of party favorite Cards Against Humanity, so you know things are about to get ridiculous and hilarious. There are 200 conversation-starting cards (some marked NSFW) that go weirdly deep in the best way!

Get MINDCRUSHERS for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best funny but actually top-notch gift idea: BAWDY Clay Butt Mask

Is this butt mask going to elicit laughter from everyone when they realize what it is? Yes. Is everyone also going to try to steal it afterward because they really want it? 100%!

Get the BAWDY Clay Butt Mask for just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best travel-friendly gift idea: The Original High Fiver – Palette by Pak

Whether you’re traveling to the tropics or simply commuting to work, this ingenious innovation helps you eliminate single-use plastics and leaks all at once. It have five squishy wells that can hold liquids, oils, creams, gels, powders or pills and allow you to easily reach every last drop!

Get The Original High Fiver – Palette by Pak for just $39 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best home decor gift idea: Green Cactus Neon Light

Plants are great, but this cactus neon light is way easier to take care of and is much more vibrant in the dark!

Get the Bailey Green Cactus Neon Light for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for other great gift ideas!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!