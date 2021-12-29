Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a dress to wear in winter is no simple feat. Warmth is our top priority, along with comfort and style. We’ve been on the lookout for a fashionable frock that will keep Us toasty, but we’re not trying to break the bank while saying yes to the dress!

When it comes to celebrity style, we can always count on Porsha Williams’ fabulous taste in fashion. On an Amazon Live “Best of 2021: Beauty & Fashion Finds” roundup, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star recommended this trendy turtleneck sweater dress — and it’s under $40!

“You guys know how I love a good blanket. Well, this is giving me the vibes!” Williams said. “It is so soft, and this is a sweater dress. Oh, yes! You know I love that look, so when you have the turtleneck look and then you put the belt on it and you have your knee-high boots — maybe a chocolate or a black, or maybe even a snakeskin — that is such a fashionable look. And these sleeves! Look how they sleeves buck out, and they have a really nice detail right here. Look how they kind of scrunch in. They have some sewing that is kind of gathered in about four places on each side, which gives it a nice touch. This is your sweater dress that you will be popping on. Everybody needs a sweater dress when it comes to weather like this. And this will be nice and warm.”

Get the Millchic Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress for just $39 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Stay nice and warm in the Millchic Women Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress. Featuring balloon sleeves and a mini cut, this frock is a new take on a timeless classic. Available in 19 different colors, this turtleneck sweater dress is an essential piece that will elevate your wardrobe.

Earlier this fall, I was scouring the shelves for the perfect turtleneck sweater dress. After stumbling upon an influencer’s storefront, I found this hidden gem from Amazon. As soon as I tried it on, I was instantly obsessed. It’s an effortlessly elegant piece — so soft and sophisticated. All you have to do is add some tall boots and an optional belt, and you’ve got yourself an easy everyday ensemble. You can also wear this turtleneck as an oversized sweater with leggings. Trust Us, this sweater dress is a closet staple.

According to one shopper, this Millchic sweater dress is “super soft and perfect for fall/winter!” I whole-heartedly agree. “Flattering, not too oversized that you look dumpy in them, but just enough room for coziness. They are SUPER SUPER SOFT!” declared another customer. “You will want to live in this sweater dress!!” And one review reported: “Great quality! Thick and super stretchy. Exactly what I was looking for and better than I expected.” Heads up: many shoppers suggest sizing down for a less baggy look.

Sweater dresses are the style of the moment, so stay on trend with this affordable Amazon find. I rocked my Millchic LBD on Thanksgiving — it was an ideal option because it’s flattering yet breathable. You can take this turtleneck from the office to happy hour all winter long. Dress it up or down from day to night!

