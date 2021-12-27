Manifest Your Best 2022 With These Positive Protection Products From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say we’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye. After another complicated year, we’re looking forward to a fresh start in 2022. But rather than just committing to New Year’s resolutions, we want to release all of this negative energy and prepare for a positive outlook ahead. Let go of the past and set your intention for the new year with these healing products from Amazon. From chakras to candles, cleanse your spirit and manifest a bright future below!

This Set of Crystals

Spread some good vibrations with this 13-piece crystals set. The kit comes with 10 healing stones, as well as a chakra bracelet, pendulum and pendant necklace.

Get the PP OPOUNT 13 Pieces Healing Crystals Set, Chakra Stones Kit Include Instructions and Wooden Box for Healing and Meditation for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chakras Lava Rock Bracelet

Align your chakras with this lava rock bracelet. Part jewelry and part essential oil diffuser, drop your favorite oil on the lava stones to breathe in calm throughout your day.

Get the Hamoery Lava Rock 7 Chakras Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet for just $9 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This White Sage Candle

Light your dreams into existence with this white sage candle with citrine quartz crystals. “We LOVE this White Sage Candle,” one shopper gushed. “The scent is just perfect, not too overwhelming, but very lovely.”

Get the White Sage Candle with Citrine Quartz Crystals 100% Natural Soy Smudge for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Gratitude Journal

Cultivate an attitude of gratitude with this gratitude journal, containing inspirational quotes and weekly check points. Take time to appreciate your blessings and focus on the positive moments in your day.

Get the Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude: Gratitude Journal for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Set of Sage Smudges

Purify your space with this three-pack of white sage. According to one review, these smudges “smell very fresh, wrapped neat/tight and burn beautifully!”

Get the Pack of 3 New Age Smudges & Herbs Premium Organic California White Sage for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!