The Summer Essential Your Makeup Bag Is Missing





We all know we should use SPF every single day. We know, you’ve heard this so many times before, but it’s crucial not only to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, avoid painful sunburns and unsightly peeling but also to protect our skin against the sun’s harmful rays.

But seldom can we say the act of putting on sunscreen is enjoyable. It’s gloppy, stinky and often times greasy — especially when we’re applying to our faces. Sure, we have some makeup formulas that have sunscreen in it, but SPF 15 doesn’t always cut it for the strong summer sun.

Let us introduce you to the sunscreen for your face that is effective (SPF 50!), sweat-resistant, hydrating and can help give skin a more matte finish.

See It: Grab the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 starting at $55 at Dermstore!

The price tag may seem a bit hefty but the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 will last you a long time. So many reviewers said the same about this portable powder sunscreen formula. Plus, when you think about all the benefits of sun care, it’s an investment that will leave our skin better in the long run.

The formula is all-natural, fragrance-free and has everything we expect when it comes to clean beauty — no sulfates, phthalates and other damaging ingredients. Instead, this mineral sunscreen has antioxidants to help nourish skin while turning to titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for sun protection. Together, these two ingredients work together to reflect UV rays away and protect the skin.

This award-winning mineral sunscreen was recently updated to include even more benefits. It contains hyaluronic acid powder for added hydration, Vutachelox which provides pollution defense and InfraGuard for infrared defense.

All of this goodness is packed into a tiny tube that is connected to a brush for added convenience. Simply open the cap, tap the tube, flick to ensure the powder has made its way into the attached brush and apply. We can use this on top of our makeup to tackle shine while protecting our skin from the sun or use on its own.

See It: Grab the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 starting at $55 at Dermstore!

No matter our skin type, this powder sunscreen works — even on sensitive skin. There are four color shades to choose from, all of which offer a light layer of coverage. Since it’s so portable, it’s great to keep in a gym bag, bring along on a vacation or to just use mid-way through the day to retouch our makeup. The portability was one of the top-rated features of this sunscreen amongst reviewers!

Overall, shoppers had nothing but great things to say about this brush-on sunscreen. Nearly 100 reviewers actually gave it a perfect five-star rating, too!

Reviewers said this was a much better and more convenient alternative to traditional sunscreen, offering the same level of protection they’ve come to expect but without the oily residue. Shoppers with oily and combination skin especially loved that this formula helped to control oil on their faces, many using as a spot treatment daily. Sensitive skin types loved this formula too, noting that it didn’t irritate the skin or become cakey.

Many reviewers said they use after their first layer of sunscreen wears off or as a setting powder over their makeup. According to shoppers, this brush-on sunscreen offers just light and translucent color, perfect for those no-makeup selfies!

See It: Grab the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 starting at $55 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? See more from Colorescience and other sunscreen options available at Dermstore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!