Give Your Home Gym a Professional Upgrade With Power Plate

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Setting up a gym at home is certainly a challenge. Either you’re dealing with a limited amount of space — or you simply don’t know where to start! That’s exactly why we’re thrilled that Power Plate is now available from LifeToGo’s online store.

This brand is responsible for a variety of products that can seriously upgrade your at-home gym experience, both during your workouts and in your recovery process. We’ve listed out everything that’s available from Power Plate right now below, so get ready to give your at-home gym a professional upgrade!

This Vibrating Power Plate

You might be looking at this machine and wondering what it does. Basically, any type of workout that you can do on the floor, you can do with the Personal Power Plate. It vibrates in a way that actually enables your natural reflexes, which can make you burn fat faster! There are three different vibration modes to choose from, and according to Power Plate, you may lose twice as much body fat over a period of six months if you stick with your diet and fitness regimen.

Get the Power Plate | Personal Power Plate with free shipping for $1,495, available from LifeToGo!

This Spherical Vibrating Massage Roller

If you like using massage rollers post-workout, this one will make your recovery that much better! The design is ideal for targeting specific areas of the body, and it will instantly soothe your muscles.

Get the Power Plate | Power Plate DualSphere with free shipping for $100, available from LifeToGo!

This Vibrating Massage Roller

This is your traditional massage roller, but it has the added benefit of vibration to help your recovery! If you’re a fan of this type of foam roller, you’ll love the extra oomph that you get from the technology.

Get the Power Plate | Power Plate Roller (Red) with free shipping for $100, available from LifeToGo!

This Handheld Targeted Massager

This massager is excellent to use for specific problem areas that need special attention. Tight muscles or sore regions will feel rejuvenated and ready for your next workout!

Get the Power Plate | Pulse With Case (Black) with free shipping for $250, available from LifeToGo!

This Versatile Six-Frequency Power Plate

This Power Plate does everything that the Personal Power Plate does — and so much more! You have more frequency modes to choose from, and it also doubles as a full-body massager. You can get your sweat on and then get into full relaxation mode with this one incredible device.

Get the Power Plate | Power Plate MOVE (Silver) with free shipping for $2,995, available from LifeToGo!

