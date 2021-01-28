Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say that we’ve all had to face our own unexpected challenges over the past year — so it’s no surprise that many of Us aren’t feeling our best. Being exhausted, frustrated, stressed out or all of the above are commonplace these days, and unfortunately, these factors can start to impact our mental health.

Ultimately, the only way to get definitive answers on how to bring yourself back to a healthier state is to consult your physician. But in the meantime, we can give you tips and tricks that may help along the way. If you’ve been feeling particularly sluggish lately, this four-week herbal program just might give you the mental boost you’re looking for!

Get the Teasane 4-Piece Focus Kit: 28-Day Focus Regimen (originally $79) on sale for just $50 at Joyus — plus score an extra 15% off with code: VDAY2021 at checkout through February 14, 2021!

This set from Teasane is an all-natural way to increase focus and reduce stress. With your order, you’ll receive variety of different herbal supplements with various wellness purposes. The kit includes a 28-day supply of two different teas as well as a capsule supplement — all of which are vegan and cruelty-free!

Let’s break down each of these products: The first tea is called Brain Power, which contains herbs that are packed with serotonin. When your serotonin levels are up, concentration is easier! The second tea is called Focus, which has ingredients like verbana, lemon and sage that can help reduce stress levels. And lastly, there’s a Spirulina capsule that helps your body absorb vitamins and minerals more efficiently.

We can’t overstate the importance of mental health and its effects on your day-to-day life. When you’re in the right headspace, everything else seemingly falls into place. Even when things don’t go your way, the proper foundation will leave you better prepared to take on challenges. This program may not be the permanent solution, but it could be the regimen that gives you a much-needed boost to complete your daily tasks!

