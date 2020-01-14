Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Welcome to 2020! By now, we’re all starting to get into the swing of things. Our New Year’s resolutions are well underway, and right about now, many of Us are looking ahead at the year’s style forecast! Surprise: one of the hottest trends isn’t what anyone predicted.

In fact, street style and designer inspiration is coming straight from Little Women. Our favorite childhood book isn’t just making its way back into our hearts or movie theater screens. This time around, it’s planting its feet in our closets. So, if you’re looking to step out of last season’s look and into the must-have trend? This pretty and practical boot is the easiest way to do it.

It’s true, Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women has captivated our attention — and it’s not just because of the heartfelt script and Oscar-nominated performances. The true magic of the film lies in the fashion. The film’s costume designer, Jacqueline Duran, told The New Yorker that any of the looks would totally work for today’s aesthetic. Basically, how can we recreate the March sister’s prairie style in 2020? Easy — step into the Steve Madden Troopa 2.0 Combat Boots.

This boot is perfect for anyone who’s looking to find their place in the world — or simply survive their morning commutes. Here, you’ll notice that both the cognac leather and black version feature the same functional design. The front lace-up closure and side-zip will keep our feet locked in safe and sound. One reviewer loved how much “support” these boots provide, while another said the “traction was great in bad weather” too.

Now, the most important feature here? It’s not that this boot will survive Mother Nature’s wrath (though that is great). It’s that this boot still features a feminine feel. The 1 1/4-inch heel adds a little height to our frames without adding too much — it’s the perfect boost.

In the colder months, this boot will pair to perfection with midi-length dresses (just like the prairie pieces featured in Little Women) and longline blazers. Come the warmer season, go ahead and swap those items out for some fresh ones! We’re talking anything from miniskirts and tees to denim shorts and button-ups. This style works well with everything — seriously. This just may be the one boot everyone needs to march into right now (pun intended, of course).

