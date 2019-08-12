



Attention, dress lovers everywhere! Dress skeptics, you get in here too, because this sale will turn you into full-blown dress lovers right before your very eyes. We’re talking the cutest designs, the sleekest, most flattering silhouettes and the best prices imaginable, here! No one’s going to want to miss this!

That’s right, Madewell, the ultimate fashion destination for any style icon, has an extra 20% off sale dresses right now, and the options are mind-blowing. Our shopping bag is filling up fast, but we’re not greedy. We want to share the love — and the deals — with everyone! That’s why we picked out five of our absolute favorite frocks from this summer sale that everyone needs to see!

Puff-Sleeve Tee Dress

Love T-shirt dresses, but feel like they’re just a bit too casual for certain occasions? This piece levels them up with subtly puffed sleeves and a petal pink shade that’s aptly described as “dreamy.” So pretty and sophisticated for anything from a day at the office to a candlelit date night! Shoppers say the feel of the fabric is “just right” and “very comfortable,” and they’re obviously overtaken by just how cute it is, too!

See it: Get the Puff-Sleeve Tee Dress (originally $65) for just $37 with code HEATWAVE at Madewell! You save $28!

Button-Wrap Midi Dress in Aloha Floral

We love everything about this floral mididress. Its ultra-flattering wrap silhouette, its asymmetrical buttons, its cinching waist tie with fun tassels at the ends and, of course, the gorgeous periwinkle color. Few things in life are more beautiful! Shoppers “absolutely adore” this piece and its “vintage” accents, calling it “perfect to wear to a summer wedding” and beyond!

See it: Get the Button-Wrap Midi Dress in Aloha Floral (originally $138) for just $110 with code HEATWAVE at Madewell! You save $28!

Gingham Shirred-Sleeve Wrap Dress

This bestseller has the cutest shirred sleeves and even cuter blue and white gingham pattern. It’s made of linen, so it’s super lightweight and ideal for picnics in the park and brunches on the sidewalk. Shoppers get “so many compliments” when they wear this dress and it’s so easy to see why. We’d certainly pay someone a compliment if we saw them wearing it!

See it: Get the Gingham Shirred-Sleeve Wrap Dress (originally $118) for just $64 with code HEATWAVE at Madewell! You save $54!

Side-Button Wrap Cami Dress

There’s no better way to do a front slit than the way this little red number does it. We love the retro-inspired details and the flowy fabric, and we’d easily make this our first choice for any special occasion where we’re looking to impress . . . and come away with some stunning Instagram content!

See it: Get the Side-Button Wrap Cami Dress (originally $138) for just $80 with code HEATWAVE at Madewell! You save $58!

Open-Back Mini Dress in Wildflower Garden

This fluttery minidress has the cutest cutout between the shoulder blades and its relaxed fit is what true summer comfort is made of. The V-neckline, tie accents and smocked waistband add charm and structure, while the unique color scheme is unique and fashion-forward. Shoppers are calling it “lovely” and can’t get enough of how it “glides” over their figure. We’ll be twirling for days in this dress; catch Us if we get too dizzy!

See it: Get the Open-Back Mini Dress in Wildflower Garden (originally $128) for just $64 with code HEATWAVE at Madewell! You save $64!

