



If our feet could talk, we’re pretty sure we know exactly what they would be saying 24/7: “More Allbirds, please!”

Allbirds are known for making the most comfortable shoes on the planet loved by shoppers around the world — including big-name celebrities! These shoes are no ugly orthopedic slippers though. They’re actually super stylish, and every time there’s a new color launch, it’s an automatic must-have!

See it: Get the Wool Runners in Elephant Grass for just $95 and the Tree Runners in Savanna Dusk for just $95 at Allbirds!

The new shade of the Wool Runners is called Elephant Grass, and it’s a lime green dream. It’s the perfect pop of color, and we love the way the cream sole balances it out. The laces and the eyelets matching the upper is just genius, too. This shade would look equally amazing with other neons or something more subtle!

The new shade of the Tree Runners is called Savanna Dusk. The upper is a deep lush purple, the white sole creating a stunning contrast. This shoe actually has black laces and eyelets, which we love because it will go so well with a black belt and bag!

Both types of sneakers share so many of our favorite features that Allbirds has to offer. For example, they’re both breathable with a lightweight sole made of low-density foam. This sole has a unique S-curve tread made to enhance our weight distribution as we walk!

Both sneakers also feature a padded insole lined with merino wool. Don’t think wool automatically equals warmth, though. This insole is actually moisture-wicking and odor-reducing, so our feet will be kept cool and dry. It also features castor bean oil, which cuts carbon output!

Both shoes also feature recycled laces made from old plastic bottles, though we’d never know it, and can be worn sockless! Another way to push off laundry day? We’re in! When it does come around though, let’s take full advantage of it, because these shoes are both machine washable!

The Wool Runner has a no-itch upper made with superfine merino wool sourced straight from New Zealand sheep and developed in a premium Italian mill. Just like the wool insole, this upper is moisture-wicking, so these shoes don’t need to only be saved for cold weather. They’re temperature-regulating, so we can wear them whenever!

The Tree Runner actually has a mesh knit upper for supreme breeziness. It’s made of magical eucalyptus tree fiber, which is naturally-derived and sustainably harvested. It’s also super soft and smooth. Like, super, super smooth. Something else we really love about this upper is that it has a cooling effect, possibly keeping our feet even cooler than they would be in much less comfortable sandals!

So, which new color is calling your name? Both are a very acceptable answer, especially considering they’re featured on two different types of sneakers. Don’t forget to check out all of the other available colors too! There are plenty of classic and other limited edition shades to choose from, and we’ll never have enough sneakers, so we might as well stock up on the best of the best!

