It’s a love-hate relationship when it comes to our shoes. We love our heels. They’re honestly our favorite. And how couldn’t they be? They’re sleek and stylish and, above all, add supermodel-status to our legs with all of that height! The problem? When have heels ever been known to be comfortable? Never! In fact, they’re so uncomfortable, we hate how we have to leave our most loved shoes behind and slip into something more practical.

But what if we didn’t have to slip out of our heels ever? What if there was a shoe option that was just as pretty as heels, but also happened to be practical enough to wear all day? So many reviewers said this sleek wedge was comfortable enough for all-day wear, so we think it’s about to become everyone’s new must-have.

The Dansko Reggie Wedge is the perfect alternative to all of those overly uncomfortable heels. The super sleek open toe shoe was designed to be nothing but chic and built to keep our feet comfortable. Truthfully speaking, they’re the ultimate two-in-one option.

How so? The heel comes in at just over three inches, but there’s a subtle platform in the front to add extra comfort. There’s also an embedded shank to provide added support and stability.

The reason these wedges are so favored? They’re easy-to-wear, of course.

The hand-burnished, full grain leather upper features an exposed open toe that keeps the shoe’s design light and free. The design is paired brilliantly with an open-heel that features a slingback strap and an adjustable buckle closure. Personally, we love this. Ever feel as if an open-back shoe is going to fall off? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there! The adjustable strap is the perfect feature when looking for security and safety in a stylish manner.

The Reggie is available in two colors: taupe milled nubuck and black milled nubuck. Truthfully, there is no wrong way to go when selecting amongst the two, so it’s best to think which color would better fit our day-to-day lifestyle.

The taupe is the perfect neutral shade when looking for a lighter option between the two. Perhaps it’s more of a weekend-ready option. This light and bright shade will look great when paired with sundresses, two-piece coordinates or even all-white outfits.

The black option would be better suited for the workday or for going out. The anything-but-basic black is a bit more polished and versatile.

The most favorable aspect about this entire wedge? Despite including a chic heel, it fit more like a comfortable flat sandal. Across the board, so many reviewers loved how this shoe offered 24/7 all-day support. From the reviewer who was a waitress to the reviewer who was a mom-on-the-go, this stylish shoe held up during every and any event that’s thrown their way. And best of all? Not only did their feet feel good all day long, but they also looked good all day long, too.

Not only will this sleek and chic shoe support any outfit worn, but it will also support our feet when worn all day. Talk about an endless support system.

