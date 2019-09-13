



The ’90s are alive! From crop tops, to platform sandals, to silky slip dresses, all of our favorite trends of the past have once more come full circle, and we’re absolutely loving it. But what’s the one trend we’re loving the most? Polka dots! They’re everywhere right now!

What could be better than wearing this trend on its own? Channeling our favorite ’90s icon, of course. And who’s the queen of polka dots from the ’90s? None other than Ms. Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) from Pretty Woman! If anyone’s looking to steal her style, they need this bestselling jumpsuit from Revolve. This under-$170 piece will be just as iconic as its counterpart from the movie!

See it: Grab the Majorelle Fili Jumpsuit for $168, available at Revolve!

Pretty Woman is a masterpiece! Now, we’re not talking about the film itself (though that is too!), but the outfits featured in it. From start to finish, it’s one show-stopping look after another. Most notable of all was easily Vivian’s polo match dress. That polka dot dress was so memorable, we knew it would stick in our minds forever. So much so, it got Us thinking: How could we go about recreating such a timeless look?

Easy. It starts with the Majorelle Fili Jumpsuit. It’s the perfect piece to help us achieve our style dream. Now, we know, this is a jumpsuit instead of a dress like Vivian’s, but times are changing! Nowadays, it’s all about functional fashion, and this jumpsuit checks each and every single one of those boxes. It’s pretty, practical and polka-dotted!

Let’s talk about the color. This jumpsuit comes in the most sensational of shades. Instead of Vivian’s signature brown and white combination, we’re loving this yellow dot rendition. Now, let’s dive a little deeper into the yellow here. It’s not the bright yellow we’re used to. This yellow strays away from the sun-inspired shade and moves more toward the darker side. It’s reflective of a golden hue, and we’re giving it all of our gold stars, especially when mixed with white polka dots throughout! We’re captivated. Honestly, how couldn’t we be?

Want to know what’s even more captivating? How about the design itself? This sleeveless jumpsuit has a simple silhouette that will always be appropriate for any occasion. And, since we’re speaking of appropriateness, we love how this jumpsuit perfectly finds the balance between striking and subtle!

This jumpsuit is so easy to wear. The back zipper easily locks us in safe and sound, and even better is the high neck. It’s seriously flawless! It’s great for anyone looking to refine their style. It covers the chest and neck area up without covering it up too much. It’s classic and chic, and when paired with a waist tie detail? P-e-r-f-e-c-t-i-o-n. It’s impossible not to be smitten over this. It’s great for anyone who’s looking to accentuate and highlight their waist area in the most flattering of ways. Speaking of flattering…

Have we mentioned the crinkled crepe fabric it’s crafted from? It doesn’t just look expensive, it feels it too. Reviewers love how “beautiful” this material is, and many of them love how great it fits, too. What could be better than that? That’s why missing out on this jumpsuit would be as Vivian Ward once said, “a big mistake”!

